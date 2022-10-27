Al Mannaee” “NEXT50 is well-positioned to enable the regional aviation sector in its transformative AI and data journey”

Abu Dhabi, UAE: NEXT50, an Abu Dhabi based-technology company, will leverage the Abu Dhabi Air Expo 2022 to showcase the latest in state-of-the-art technologies and solutions to streamline airport and airline operations. The event, hosted at Abu Dhabi’s newly revamped Al Bateen Executive Airport, will be held from 1 November to 3 November 2022.

“The aviation sector is on a post-pandemic growth trajectory, and in order to cope with this growth, the industry is ripe for an AI-driven transformation,” explained Ibrahim Al Mannaee, NEXT50’s Chief Executive Officer. “NEXT50, with its in-house sectoral expertise, and in collaboration with its strategic global partners, is well-positioned to enable the regional aviation sector in its transformative AI and data journey. The value gained from embracing AI covers all stakeholders across the aviation sector and we are able to deliver tailor-made AI and data solutions to cover this entire value chain. The Abu Dhabi Air Expo then is an opportune moment for us to showcase our current and future capabilities and offerings.”

Demonstrating the AI-driven future of aviation today

NEXT50 will offer visitors a plethora of real-time demonstrations of technologies developed in collaboration with global partners:

VR training platform : a highly immersive virtual reality platform that reduces employee training costs by eliminating the need for physical training centres and for staff to be present in person. The VR solution also allows for training in scenarios that are usually not possible to replicate in physical training situations.

: a highly immersive virtual reality platform that reduces employee training costs by eliminating the need for physical training centres and for staff to be present in person. The VR solution also allows for training in scenarios that are usually not possible to replicate in physical training situations. The D ynamic Workflow Management System (DWMS) : a highly intuitive and intelligent management platform that allows for the automation of workflows and for the digitisation of departmental inspections.

a highly intuitive and intelligent management platform that allows for the automation of workflows and for the digitisation of departmental inspections. Virtual Interline : NEXT50 will present the Virtual Interline model, by which airlines exchange traveller information for those traveling on more than one flight operated by more than one airline to ensure a seamless experience for both the customers and the operators.

: NEXT50 will present the Virtual Interline model, by which airlines exchange traveller information for those traveling on more than one flight operated by more than one airline to ensure a seamless experience for both the customers and the operators. Digitization of aeronautical data : a powerful AI-driven platform for stakeholders within the aviation sector to allow seamless communications amongst them, and allowing for data creation, provisioning, and analysis.

: a powerful AI-driven platform for stakeholders within the aviation sector to allow seamless communications amongst them, and allowing for data creation, provisioning, and analysis. AI-assisted X-ray technology: the latest in aviation x-ray technology that allows for improved security and accuracy by over 90% and lowers passenger dwell time at airport security gate.

“Our strategic partnerships with leading global technology providers are testament not only to our commitment to realizing Abu Dhabi’s technology vision, but also to our commitment to the passenger experience,” said Al Mannaee. “We are confident that these demos will showcase our sectoral acumen and expertise and how we are bringing the future of aviation to our nation’s capital today.”

An industry perspective

In addition to on-ground demonstrations, Chief Executive Officer Ibrahim Al Mannaee and NEXT50’s Vice President of AI and Data Science Marcelo Kekligian, will both be participating in panels to discuss the future of the sector. CEO Al Mannaee will participate in a discussion entitled “Future Growth and Developments in Aviation’ on 2 November while Kekligian will be offering his input on the ‘Role of Technology, AI and Robotics in Aviation’ on the third day. “It is crucial that we engage with industry peers on developments in the industry, and the Abu Dhabi Expo Air Show is an ideal forum to have these constructive conversations,” commented Al Mannaee.

NEXT50 will be located at stand #A430 at Al Bateen Executive Airport for all three days of the event.

For more information, please visit https://next50.ai

