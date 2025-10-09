GENEVA – The increasing pressure to support data-intensive applications with real-time communication across sprawling airport infrastructure is now greater than ever before. But bandwidth limitations, high latency and costly maintenance mean that current platforms sometimes fall short.

Now a next-generation high-speed fiber-optic solution delivering ultra-reliable, scalable and secure connectivity could soon bypass copper cables within complex airport environments. The updated SITA PON solution is being delivered in partnership with Tellabs, a global provider of advanced networking solutions and an innovator of PON technology. It provides next-generation fiber-based infrastructure tailored for airports, airlines and ground handlers, with future-proofed network performance to support mission-critical systems, smart airport services and IoT deployments – all while reducing costs.

Martin Smillie, Senior Vice President for Communications and Data Exchange at SITA, said: “The increasing use of data-intensive applications in airports places a lot of pressure on existing platforms. They can struggle to deliver increasing capacity demands for operational needs across sprawling and complex airport infrastructure for mission-critical operations. SITA PON resolves capacity constraints for airports, airlines and ground handlers by delivering ultra-reliable, scalable and secure connectivity through high-speed fiber-optic infrastructure.

“Together with Tellabs, whose solutions are proven to optimize network performance, SITA PON meets the connectivity needs of today and the next generation of high-capacity systems that will be used across even the largest airports in the future.”

Rich Schroder, President and CEO, Tellabs, said: “This partnership enhances the critical network infrastructure that airports rely on every day. Together with SITA, we’re delivering next-generation connectivity that is more seamless, secure, and designed to meet the evolving demands of modern airports worldwide.”

SITA PON enabled fiber infrastructure, optical network terminals (ONTs), and centralized network will collectively deliver uninterrupted, high bandwidth connectivity across crowded airports. The solution can serve airports and airlines, MROs, ground handlers, and other travel industry customers.

By delivering high-speed, fiber-based connectivity through a centralized, passive optical network, SITA PON eliminates the need for complex cabling that degrades over time and multiple active components. It ensures that local-area network (LAN) customers can build modern, high-performance networks with smart, sustainable and secure connectivity that removes limitations on future growth and the high maintenance costs associated with legacy networks.

This extends beyond passenger terminal spaces. Its long-distance coverage means SITA PON will transform telecommunications infrastructure across distant airport hangars, engineering facilities and storage areas, where extended distances and restricted environments make traditional cabling inefficient. Existing copper wiring often requires repeaters or boosters, adding cost and complexity, but the SITA PON single fiber solution works across distances up to 20km (12+ miles) without the need for active equipment in between – making it effective for data-heavy applications like HD video surveillance, smart kiosks, IoT devices, and cloud services.

SITA PON accesses the latest innovations through the SITA Campus Network, including automation and industry and sustainable expertise. This comprehensive solution delivers round-the-clock monitoring and proactive maintenance, available worldwide with support spanning over 145 countries.

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry’s tech engine, making travel safer, easier, and more sustainable for everyone. From the earliest days of commercial aviation to today’s digital frontiers, SITA has been there, connecting the industry and helping it evolve through every leap forward.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA technology supports over 1,000 airports and more than 19,600 aircraft worldwide. It also helps over 70 governments strike the balance between secure borders and seamless journeys. Behind the scenes, SITA bridges 45–50% of the industry’s data exchange, enabling a highly complex global network to operate smoothly and reliably, every step of the way.

SITA is transforming fast. From advanced self-service and operations control to airport design and digital borders, we’re shaping the next generation of travel through key acquisitions like Materna IPS, ASISTIM, and CCM. We’re also expanding beyond aviation with initiatives such as SmartSea, bringing our trusted technologies to cruise, rail, and urban air mobility.

This transformation is about more than new products. We’re investing in the right skills, tools, and partnerships to help the industry move with greater intelligence and agility, bringing together smart systems, seamless data, and sustainable innovation. Because as global travel surges, flow is everything.

As part of our bold climate strategy, SITA is cutting emissions by 4.2% each year and targeting net zero by 2050. Our science-based targets are validated by the SBTi, and our growing portfolio is helping customers reduce their own carbon footprints too.

Owned by the industry and driven by its needs, SITA operates in more than 200 countries and territories. Find out more at www.sita.aero

About Tellabs

Tellabs is shaping the future of enterprise networking with innovative, high-performance solutions designed for the demands of today and the possibilities of tomorrow. Built on the power of Passive Optical Networking (PON), their technology delivers exceptional speed, security, and reliability while reducing costs and environmental impact. With flexible designs that maximize efficiency, Tellabs solutions scale seamlessly across enterprises, supporting smarter, more sustainable connectivity.

For over 30 years, Tellabs has been redefining network infrastructure, helping organizations modernize with simplicity and confidence. Discover more at https://tellabs.com.