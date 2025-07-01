Dubai, UAE – Aster Hospital, Al Qusais, recognized in Newsweek’s “World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025” List among 350 hospitals globally and ranked No. 14 on Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals in the UAE list, has announced the launch of its new Urgent Care Clinic, a dedicated facility designed to deliver fast, GP-led care for patients with urgent but non-life-threatening conditions. Led by experienced General Practitioners across General Medicine, Pediatrics and Gynecology, the clinic operates daily from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM and allows patients to walk in without an appointment, addressing a growing need for convenient and timely access to care, particularly outside of regular hospital hours.

The initiative aligns with the UAE’S ongoing efforts to enhance patient care by offering timely alternatives for non-emergency cases, especially during peak hours. It highlights the importance of diversified care pathways to help reduce waiting times and ensure emergency resources are prioritized for patients in critical need.

Recognizing this gap, Aster’s new Urgent Care Clinic provides an alternative path for patients requiring immediate attention for conditions such as minor injuries, cold and flu symptoms, stomach upsets, pregnancy-related urgencies, and pediatric concerns. Patients are encouraged to visit the Urgent Care Clinic for conditions that are urgent but not life-threatening such as fever, diarrhea, pregnancy discomfort, or minor injuries rather than going to the ER, which should be reserved for emergencies like chest pain, severe bleeding, or loss of consciousness.

Conveniently located near Reception A, Ground Floor of Aster Hospital, Al Qusais, the facility is fully equipped with rapid diagnostics and staffed by experienced General Practitioners in General Medicine, Pediatrics, and Gynecology. With quick diagnostics and short wait times, the clinic ensures that patients are treated timely and efficiently, without the stress of navigating a crowded emergency room.

Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospitals & Clinics – UAE, Bahrain, and Oman, emphasized that the clinic was developed with the community’s needs at heart. “The introduction of an urgent care clinic within the Aster hospital Qusais, is a strategic move to alleviate the pressure on the emergency room (ER) by redirecting non-emergent cases. This approach not only enhances patient care but also improves the overall efficiency of hospital services.

Patients with minor injuries, illnesses, or those requiring immediate but non-life-threatening care can access the urgent care clinic, ensuring the ER is reserved for critical emergencies. This initiative will result in shorter wait times, especially for pediatric and obstetrics /gynecology patients, ultimately leading to improved patient satisfaction.”

Moreover, the urgent care clinic can serve as a bridge for patients who may need follow-up care or referrals, further enhancing the continuity of care. It represents a proactive step in modern healthcare management, focusing on patient needs and optimizing hospital operations.

Adding to this, Dr. Ramanathan Venkiteswaran, Consultant Paediatrician & Group Medical Director, Aster Hospitals and Clinics UAE, said, “We often see that families and patients have to wait for the needed care, which often aggravates the challenge. Our General Practitioners and supporting medical teams will ensure that patients receive timely, condition-appropriate treatment, bridging the gap between outpatient visits and emergency care. This clinic enhances the efficiency of our healthcare system by directing non-emergency cases to the right place.”

This initiative also complements broader national healthcare efforts to improve access and efficiency. According to recent data from the UAE National Guard Command, 22,903 emergency cases were responded to by National Ambulance in the first quarter of 2025 (January–March). Notably, over 40% of these cases (9,372) received on-site medical attention, without needing hospital transfer.[1] This highlights a significant portion of emergency cases that could be better managed in dedicated urgent care settings, reinforcing the pressing need for community-based alternatives like the Urgent Care Clinic at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais.

The clinic is covered under standard insurance policies, further encouraging accessibility for patients. While there is no telehealth support currently offered, virtual care integration via platforms like myAster is being planned for future implementation.

The launch aligns with Aster DM Healthcare’s long-term strategy to decongest emergency rooms and expand access to healthcare within communities. While there is no immediate roadmap for replication, the performance and impact of this unit will inform future expansions across the UAE.

For more information or to visit the Urgent Care Clinic at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais, patients are welcome to walk in between 10 PM and 6 AM. For inquiries, please contact the hospital directly or visit https://www.asterhospitals.ae/urgent-care-unit

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across 5 countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 122 clinics, and 313 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.

For more information about us, please contact:

Lavanya Mandal

Head of PR and Internal Communications

Aster DM Healthcare

Email: lavanya.mandal@asterdmhealthcare.com

Udhayan Sasidharan Nair

Manager - PR & Communications

Aster DM Healthcare

Email: udhayan.nair@asterdmhealthcare.com