Announcement coincides with the United Nation’s International Youth Day (12th August)

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is home to one of the youngest populations. With 60% under the age of 25, youth across the region continue to face significant employment challenges. [1] Despite this demographic advantage, the latest available data shows regional youth unemployment reaching approximately 24.5% in 2024, nearly double the global average. The need for impactful and scalable solutions has never been greater[2].

In response, and launched to mark International Youth Day on 12th August, KFC MENA and INJAZ Al-Arab have partnered to expand the KFC TAWAR program, an initiative dedicated to unlocking the potential of youth through skills training, mentorship, and job placement. KFC TAWAR will expand into Lebanon as its latest chapter, where the need for youth opportunity has grown increasingly urgent due to prolonged economic instability and rising youth disengagement. This expansion will support an additional 900 young people, many of whom have limited access to education or employment, through a combination of in-person workshops, online training, mentorship, and job placement of their choosing – at KFC restaurants and beyond.

“This partnership reflects our shared belief that preparing young people for the future of work is one of the most urgent priorities facing the region today,” said Akef Aqrabawi, CEO of INJAZ Al-Arab. “On International Youth Day, and at a time when youth face significant barriers, KFC TAWAR is designed to connect them to the world of opportunity – providing skills and access to industry-specific training.”

“KFC TAWAR underscores our commitment to building a long-term career pathway for youth across our region. As the MENA region approaches a new era of opportunity, this program exemplifies how investing in youth can serve as a catalyst for lasting change. We are proud to build a future where every young person has the support and self-belief to thrive,” said Ahmed Arafa, Chief Marketing Officer, Yum! Brands – KFC MENAPAKT & CCA.

The six-month program will feature spring and summer career camps, in-person workshops, and access to INJAZ Campus—a self-paced digital learning platform. Participants aged 15 to 18 will focus on foundational skills, while those aged 18 to 24 will receive mentorship, career coaching, and pathways to internships and employment opportunities.

Notes:

The KFC TAWAR program was first launched in Egypt, where it demonstrated strong results, with over 500 learners enrolled in less than two years and more than 80% of youth continuing their education journey. The first expansion into Lebanon is a continuation of the program’s regional ambition to lead in youth development through inclusion and results-driven collaboration.

KFC TAWAR is fully funded by KFC MENA as part of KFC’s regional commitment to ‘Feeding People’s Potential’, a platform that extends the brand’s impact far beyond food, toward nourishing the career aspirations of youth across MENA.

About INJAZ Al-Arab

INJAZ Al-Arab is the Regional Operating Center of JA Worldwide, present in 13 countries across the MENA region. Through partnerships with the private sector and Ministries of Education, INJAZ empowers over 1.2 million students annually with hands-on, experiential learning programs shaped by volunteers, educators, policymakers, and business leaders.

INJAZ Al-Arab is part of JA Worldwide’s global network, which operates in 115 countries through more than 350 local offices, reaching 20 million students annually. JA Worldwide was honored with Nobel Peace Prize nominations in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 recognizing its impact in preparing youth for employment and entrepreneurship across six continents.

About KFC

KFC is a global chicken restaurant brand with a rich, decades-long history of success and innovation. It all started with one cook, Colonel Harland Sanders, who created the Original Recipe more than 90 years ago, a list of 11 secret herbs and spices scratched out on the back of the door to his kitchen. Today, while honoring our heritage, we remain committed to modernizing the colonel's vision, by serving feel-good food, at scale, through equitable and sustainable business practices. We continue to follow his formula for success, with real cooks breading and freshly preparing our delicious chicken by hand in more than 30,000 restaurants in nearly 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM.)

For more information, please contact:

Nida Noor

Nida.noor@talesandheads.com

[1] https://mena.iom.int/youth-empowerment#:~:text=The%20MENA%20region%20is%20one,than%20elderly%20dependents%20(10%25).

[2] https://www.ilo.org/sites/default/files/2024-08/MENA%20GET%20Youth%20Brief%202024.pdf