RIYADH – Shipa Delivery, a leader in on-demand, first-mile and last-mile deliveries across the GCC, announced that it will add a Jeddah e-commerce gateway to its two existing Saudi gateways in Riyadh and Dammam, reducing delivery times for both inbound and outbound shipments.

The Jeddah gateway will expand international merchants’ access to the fast-growing Saudi market, enhancing customer experience with quicker deliveries. It will offer increased capacity during peak periods and reduce emissions for deliveries to Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea corridor and western portions of the Kingdom.

Shipa Delivery announced the opening of the Jeddah gateway Sunday at the Global Logistics Forum in Riyadh, alongside its parent company, Agility, a supply chain services, infrastructure and innovation company with more than two decades of investment and operational experience in Saudi Arabia.

Shipa Delivery’s footprint in the Kingdom includes more than 18 hubs and 500+ delivery vehicles. The company’s proprietary technology platform gives shippers full tracking and visibility, and offers them a one-stop shop to manage clearance, fulfilment, deliveries, reverse logistics and other functions.

The new Jeddah gateway will open in January and cut 12 to 24 hours from delivery times in the western part of the Kingdom.

“The Jeddah gateway will make our e-commerce clients more competitive by shortening delivery times. It allows us to expand our capacity in the Kingdom by up to 15%, relieving constraints that arise during peak periods, and it allows us to introduce more routes to more delivery destinations within Saudi Arabia,” said Shipa Delivery CEO Borhene Ben Mena.

The Saudi e-commerce market, largest in the Middle East, is one of the fastest-growing in the world. It is growing at an annual rate of 13.5% vs. the sector’s global growth rate of 11.2%, according to Economy Middle East.

About Shipa Delivery

Shipa Delivery provides businesses and consumers with instant access to couriers and vehicles for reliable, cost-effective on-demand, same-day and next-day deliveries in the GCC. Shipa Delivery is backed by Agility, a leading supply chain services, infrastructure and innovation company. For more information about Shipa Delivery, visit www.shipadelivery.com/

Twitter: twitter.com/ShipaWorld

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/shipaWorld/

Instagram: Instagram.com/ShipaWorld

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShipaWorld/

Contact:

Nadia Saleem

Agility@four.agency

+971 (0)55 846 0919