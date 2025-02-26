Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Uber has unveiled the findings of its Economic Impact Report for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, highlighting the company’s contribution to the Kingdom’s economy and its role in transforming mobility, supporting local businesses, and enabling new earning opportunities in 2023, and within the past decade since entering the local market. The report, conducted by independent consultancy Public First, estimates that Uber contributed SAR 1.1 billion to the Saudi economy.

The findings were presented at an event, attended by key stakeholders, industry leaders, and policymakers including His Excellency the Vice Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Acting President of the Transport General Authority, Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih. The event also featured a panel discussion on Uber’s impact in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, highlighting its role in enhancing connectivity, empowering entrepreneurs, and supporting the Kingdom’s digital transformation in alignment with Vision 2030.

Unlocking economic opportunities

As Uber marks a decade in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the report reflects on the company’s journey and its growing impact. Flexible and reliable earning opportunities are at the heart of Uber’s model, allowing Saudi drivers to earn 42% in higher earnings, compared to their next best alternative. In 2023, Uber drivers collectively earned an additional SAR 270 million through the platform, with nearly a quarter of them using app-based opportunities to start or grow a business. Furthermore, Uber’s flexibility was valued at SAR 400 million, reinforcing its role in offering drivers control over their schedules and financial independence.

Uber continues to be an enabler of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s booming hospitality and tourism sectors. By making access to travel easier for residents and visitors, the platform generated SAR 74 million in additional value for the leisure economy and SAR 500 million for the tourism industry in 2023. The report found that 69% of riders use Uber to explore new restaurants and cafes, and visitors from over 150 countries used the app while in the Kingdom.

Uber’s Wusool initiative, in partnership with the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), provided Saudi women with over 20 million subsidized rides to work, accelerating progress toward Saudi Arabia’s female labor force participation goals.

Transforming mobility for consumers

With 88% of riders citing convenience and 90% prioritizing safety, Uber has become an essential part of daily life in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Riders saved an estimated 2.5 million hours or 285 years by using Uber compared to their next best alternative. Additionally, 71% of riders found Uber to be the safest way to get home late at night, and 60% of Saudi women said it would be difficult to find a safe way to travel at night if options like Uber didn’t exist.

Over the past decade, Uber also introduced innovative features such as Women Preferred View, Uber Reserve, and more recently, Uber X-Share, promoting sustainability and shared mobility solutions. They align with the Kingdom’s ambition to foster a tech-driven, sustainable future and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Since launching in 2014, Uber has adapted to meet the evolving needs of Saudi consumers and businesses. Key milestones include the introduction of Uber Reserve, integration with Saudi Arabian Railways (SAR), and Uber’s Women Preferred View feature, which has played a pivotal role in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia becoming Uber’s largest market for female drivers in the Middle East and Africa.

Commenting on the report’s findings, Youssef Abouseif, General Manager of Uber in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said: “Over the past decade, Uber has helped shape modern mobility and created tangible economic opportunities for thousands of people across the Kingdom. This report reaffirms our commitment to supporting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious growth and innovation goals, in line with Vision 2030. We are grateful for the Kingdom’s continued leadership and vision driving Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification and technological advancement and we look forward to continuing to be a trusted partner in the country’s future.”

Since its launch in Riyadh in 2014, Uber has expanded to cities including Jeddah, Dammam, Mecca, and Khobar, establishing itself as an integral part of life for millions of Saudis.

For more details, the full Uber Economic Impact Report for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is available at https://uberksa.publicfirst.co/

