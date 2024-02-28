88% of public believe computer science opens job opportunities and reduces inequalities

The UAE is one of the few countries where computer science is mandatory in primary and secondary schools, and 99% of parents expressing a desire for their children to continue studying computer science.

Dubai, UAE: A new report, developed in collaboration between the World Governments Summit (WGS), e& and Code.org, has revealed the UAE’s efforts to develop elite tech talent through substantial investments in education. The report, titled ‘State of Computer Science and ICT Education in the United Arab Emirates’, provides key insights into the UAE’s commitment to fostering a knowledge-based economy and equipping citizens with the skills necessary for success in the digital age.

In line with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, and with a substantial education budget USD 2.8 billion in 2024, the UAE is prioritising programming and emerging technologies by allocating funds to universities and implementing directives to enhance computational thinking.

Currently, 24% of the population possess programming skills and the report indicates that 96% of parents believe computer science fosters creativity, problem solving skills and structured thinking, while 88% of the UAE public believes that computer science opens job opportunities and reduces inequalities.

The UAE stands out as one of the few countries where computer science education is mandatory in primary and secondary schools, with 99% of parents whose children are learning computer science expressing a desire for them to continue studying it.

Ranked sixth globally in the Network Readiness Index for ICT skills in the education system, the UAE showcases remarkable digital proficiency among students and teachers, underscoring the nation’s commitment to fostering a digitally literate society. Furthermore, 86% of the public agrees that offering early-age training in computer science is crucial to avoid missing a strategic opportunity compared to other countries already implementing such programs.

Ali Al Mansoori, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at e&, said: “In an era where digital frontiers are expanding at an unprecedented pace, equipping our children with robust computer science skills, including coding and an understanding of generative AI, is not just an asset—it’s a necessity. As we build these digital skills in our youth, we empower our workforce, ensuring our country’s competitive edge in a world where technology is the universal language of progress.”

The UAE aims to sustain its growth trajectory by developing further in areas such as experiential learning, raising awareness about computer science, increasing Arabic content, and teacher specialisation. Initiatives like the ongoing collaboration with Code.org play a crucial role in reshaping educational landscapes and ensuring digital skills are accessible to students worldwide.

Pat Yongpradit, Chief Academic Officer for Code.org, said: “Code.org has been a game-changer in the global education landscape, tackling the digital divide head-on. By providing resources, training, and advocacy, we’ve opened doors for millions of students worldwide to learn computer science and helped UAE students use these skills to continue the tradition of innovation in the country.”

The full report is available here.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Contact: cin.yeung@fticonsulting.com

ABOUT e&

e& is one of the leading technology groups in the world. Boasting impressive financial figures for 2022, with consolidated net revenue reaching a staggering AED 52.4 billion and consolidated net profit surging to AED 10 billion, the Group's impeccable credit ratings reflect its strong balance sheet and track record of sustained success. Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, the Group has a rich legacy as the pioneer in telecommunications in the UAE. Today, its footprint spans 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, making it a leading player in the industry. Innovation is ingrained in e&'s DNA to create an unbreakable bond between communities using cutting-edge digital solutions, smart connectivity and advanced technologies. The Group has designed five strong business pillars that address various customer segments: etisalat by e&, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital. Through these pillars, e& strives to revolutionise the way people communicate, work and live by providing unparalleled services and exceptional experiences. e& is committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible and delivering measurable results that make a difference in people's lives.

Visit www.eand.com

ABOUT CODE.ORG

Code.org® is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that every student in every school has the opportunity to learn computer science as a fundamental part of their education. Through policy work, teacher training efforts, and a free, engaging, and inclusive curriculum, Code.org’s efforts are reshaping educational landscapes.

Visit www.code.org

Cin Yeung

Director, Strategic Communications

FTI Consulting

+971 56 502 6215 M

cin.yeung@fticonsulting.com

Burj Daman, Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

www.fticonsulting.com