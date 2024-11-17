Riyadh: New Murabba, a PIF company, highlighted its transformative vision for urban living at Cityscape Global 2024, one of the world’s largest real estate and urban development exhibitions, where it was the Foundation Sponsor. Inaugurated by the Ministry of Municipalities, the event was held from November 11 to 14 under the theme "The Future of Living. Held at the Riyadh Exhibition and Conference Centre in Malham, Cityscape Global 2024 brought over 400 attendees, including global industry leaders, investors, and experts in urban development – all with the focus on shaping the future of real estate and architecture.

The event provided an unparalleled platform for New Murabba to connect with key stakeholders and investors and showcased the Kingdom’s rapid economic growth. The event’s emphasis on the Future of Living, Asset Horizons, and PropTech aligns perfectly with New Murabba’s mission to create a vibrant, sustainable downtown that harnesses renewable energy, smart city technologies, and efficient resource management.

New Murabba had the distinct honour of hosting His Royal Highness Prince Turki bin Hathloul bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Najran Region, along with several esteemed Dignitaries and Excellencies at its pavilion. They were received by the CEO Michael Dyke and the company’s team, who provided an informative presentation on the latest advancements on the destination’s \modern urban development.

Michael Dyke, CEO of New Murabba, participated in a panel discussion at Cityscape Global 2024, exploring how sustainable investments can drive urban growth and improve quality of life. “Cityscape Global 2024 is a remarkable opportunity to engage with visionary leaders, investors, and partners who share our commitment to creating a sustainable and dynamic urban future,” said Dyke. “New Murabba is proud to contribute to Riyadh’s evolution as a global city, offering an innovative approach to urban living that integrates advanced technology, sustainability, and community-centric experiences to create a vibrant, livable city.”

The seven sessions highlighted the dream designs to dynamic developments, realizing visionary projects in the Kingdom, the art of placemaking, creating vibrant mixed-use destinations, Saudi Arabia’s mega projects, a deep dive into upcoming stadiums, outside ‘The Box’ – projects that transformed retail design, and constructing an intelligent and automated future – AI’s role in supercharging construction.

“By participating in this prestigious event, New Murabba will serve as a model for other developments across the globe, encouraging them to place sustainability and quality of life at the forefront of their development strategies,” Dyke added.

As Saudi Arabia seeks to position Riyadh among the world’s top 10 most livable cities, New Murabba is poised to play a crucial role in achieving this vision. The development aligns perfectly with the Kingdom’s ambitious development goals by embracing sustainability, advanced technology, and smart city concepts. New Murabba is set to attract foreign investors eager to participate in Saudi Arabia’s dynamic and expanding real estate market.