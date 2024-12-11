Hong Kong — New Murabba, a PIF company, concluded its participation as the Platinum Partner at the MIPIM Asia Summit held in Hong Kong on December 3-4, 2024. This prestigious event convened key industry leaders and stakeholders to discuss the future of urban development.

This year’s MIPIM Asia Summit marks New Murabba’s second engagement with the MIPIM platform, following its participation in MIPIM Global in France earlier this year. At both events, New Murabba showcased its investment opportunities to the global real estate market, emphasizing its commitment to shaping the future of urban living.

A highlight of New Murabba’s presence at MIPIM Asia was its participation in the panel discussion titled “Belt and Road Initiative: A Shared Vision for Real Estate and Beyond.” This session explored the transformative impacts of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) on real estate development and highlighted successful partnerships, such as New Murabba’s collaboration with China Harbour Engineering Co. Ltd. This existing relationship underscores New Murabba’s commitment to international cooperation and is exemplified by China Harbour’s current work on the earthworks excavation for the first phase of the development, which includes the basement structures underneath the Mukaab and surrounding podiums.

During the Summit, the New Murabba team showcased this ambitious and transformative development, highlighting its innovative design and commitment to creating a sustainable and connected community. Central to this vision is the Mukaab, the world’s largest and most complex structure ever created. Set to open at the end of 2030 as part of Phase 1 of the core downtown, the Mukaab will serve as a modern-day marvel and a grand Capital City icon. Furthermore, it will act as a “Gateway to Another World,” housing the world’s largest immersive experience with over 400,000m2 of continuously operating background immersion technology.

Michael Dyke, CEO of New Murabba, said “MIPIM Asia provided an invaluable platform to showcase New Murabba to the world and connect with key players in the international real estate market. As we are creating a global destination that will redefine urban living, New Murabba welcomes international partners and investors to join us in this transformative journey. Together, we can shape a future where innovation, sustainability, and cultural vibrancy converge to create a truly exceptional urban experience”.

New Murabba is poised to become a premier global destination where residents, visitors, and businesses seamlessly integrate within a vibrant ecosystem. With cutting-edge technology, world-class amenities, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability, New Murabba redefines urban living. Anchored by 15-minute City principles, this transformative development sets a new standard for future cities – born smart and designed to enhance livability. New Murabba will play a key role in supporting Riyadh’s ambition to become one of the world’s ten most livable cities.