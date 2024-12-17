Riyadh: New Murabba – a PIF Company - announces the launch of its inaugural Graduates Program, a strategic initiative designed to cultivate and empower the next generation of Saudi leaders. The program welcomed its first cohort, marking a significant milestone in New Murabba's commitment to developing exceptional talent and contributing to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals.

Through a rigorous selection process, New Murabba has identified exceptional graduates who embody the program's values. This immersive program will equip these individuals with critical skills in construction, engineering, project management, artificial intelligence, and other key areas, ensuring they are prepared to contribute to building the world's largest and most transformative downtown.

Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, New Murabba is dedicated to investing in the nation's future by providing unparalleled opportunities for its youth. This program exemplifies the company’s commitment to education, training, and workforce localization. Participants will embark on a transformative journey that seamlessly integrates structured on-the-job training with targeted learning courses.

Eng. Mamdouh Al-Quraishi, Chief Corporate Services Officer, stated, “"By cultivating the next generation of leaders, New Murabba aspires to build a brighter tomorrow for our nation. We are confident these graduates will shape the future of our community and drive innovation on a global scale."

The New Murabba Graduates Program represents a significant investment in the future leaders of Saudi Arabia. This initiative, along with other upcoming efforts, aims at laying the foundation for a new generation of skilled professionals who will remarkably support the continuous development taking place in the Kingdom.