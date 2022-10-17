Dubai, UAE: Short-term rental company Unlock Holiday Homes has opened the doors of a prominent new landmark building, J One, in a bid to address a shortage in quality, short-term rentals in Dubai. Located in the heart of the city situated alongside the Dubai Water Canal, J One provides a home-from-home experience for guests with its 100 luxury serviced apartments.

Instantly recognizable by its unique shape, J One is the epitome of contemporary design, its striking exterior taking inspiration from the age-old Emirati tradition of diving and pearl hunting. Uniquely shaped like a pearl, “J One” is an Emirati heritage name for the finest spherical shaped pearls. The interiors are inspired by latest trends, while the materials used pay homage to the local culture whilst creating an environment of understated elegance.

Short-term rentals are gaining popularity with tourists and residents alike across the globe for offering privacy and space, whilst also often being more cost-effective than a hotel. Offering a choice of studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments, J One combines the best of both worlds - the comfort and roominess of a home, with all the facilities, services and convenience of a hotel.

“With the UAE’s tourism revenues surpassing $5 billion in the first half of 2022, coupled with a strong forecast for the remainder of the year when neighbouring Qatar hosts the FIFA World Cup and up to 48 flights a day between the cities have been announced, it is apparent that the demand for short-term rentals in Dubai is on the rise. At this moment, Unlock Holiday Homes is the only company in Dubai to offer rentals that feature the full range of hotel amenities, from concierge services to breakfast in bed,” said Thomas Wan, Managing Director of Unlock Holiday Homes.

Unlock Holiday Homes operates over 250 apartments across 3 different locations within Business Bay, providing their clients the ultimate Dubai experience. J One is minutes away from some of the most famous attractions in Dubai, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountains and Museum of the Future.

