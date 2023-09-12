The shift to electric vehicles is accelerating very quickly across the world. They now account for more than 5% of all car sales - seen as the tipping point into mainstream adoption - in 23 major countries.

In the UAE, EV sales still only account for 1% of the overall automotive market sales, even though the government has set an ambitious target of converting 50% of all cars in the UAE to electric by 2050. The UAE’s Electric Vehicles Strategy will see the number of EVs on the roads increase rapidly to 42,000 by 2030.

Drivers in the UAE are extremely receptive to electric vehicles, with a recent study showing that the UAE was ranked 8th in the Global Electric Mobility Readiness Index 2022 (the first GCC country in the top 10). While a recent Compare The Market report ranked the UAE as the fourth cheapest country in the world to charge an electric vehicle, in a very promising sign of things to come for the green mobility transition of the country.

Against this backdrop, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company is spearheading the development of a comprehensive EV ecosystem, including bringing world-renowned all-electric brands like Polestar and BYD to the UAE, alongside developing its own charging platform, Charge2Moov. While the company is developing the infrastructure, in parallel, the company is now addressing the need for greater public awareness on the e-mobility adoption, to clearly dispel any myths or misconceptions about electric vehicles. Especially knowing that 2/3rd of Google UAE requests about electric mobility are not brand-related, indicating that people in the UAE are still asking questions about the price, autonomy, safety, charging stations network, and more. Reason why Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company has taken the initiative to make sure customers in the UAE get access to right and reliable information and to support EVLife.ae through its communication partners.

The editorial platform includes a variety of curated content on the latest developments seen in the world of e-mobility around the world, alongside the benefits of going electric, how-to guides for first-time EV buyers, reviews of the latest EV models, interviews with industry experts, and news on governmental policies affecting electric mobility. It features a collection of non-biased news, updates, research, and information covering multiple brands, not specifically limited to Al-Futtaim Automotive brands.

The content is published in English and Arabic. EVLife.ae is intended to become a credible source of knowledge for electric mobility adopters, manufacturers, regulators, and automotive stakeholders.

The official launch of EVLife.ae is taking place on World EV Day (9 September). Now in its fourth year, World EV Day unites companies and individuals, policy makers and thought leaders, for a day of activations and announcements that continue to propel the e-mobility movement across the globe.

EV Life is an independent platform, consisting of a website and social media channels, published by the creative agency, Arduina and produced by RESET Media Group. Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company is the launch partner for the EV Life platform.

Dominic Shales, Editor of EV Life and Founder of RESET Media Group, commented, “The UAE is electrifying. We see huge interest from drivers in switching to electric cars and our new platform helps people understand more about EVs, their advantages and how to make the switch. We are extremely grateful to Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company for their support in enabling us to launch EV Life.

We saw a clear opportunity to create a content platform dedicated to EVs in the UAE. The general news media and automotive media in the UAE do cover the topic, but there is real value in a dedicated platform with a clear and singular editorial focus.”

Commenting on the launch of EV Life, Hasan Nergiz, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, added, “With the UAE on a major green mobility transition, we realised through multiple surveys and studies that there is a gap in the market for reliable, localized information on electric vehicles. This is one of the hurdles for faster adoption, and we decided to support the EVLife.ae initiative as it will help fill in the information gap and guide customers to make well-informed decisions about transitioning to EVs. As one of the major stakeholders of the automotive industry in the UAE, we believe it is our responsibility to shed light on the way the industry is progressing and provide credible, insightful information to steer the green transition in the UAE.”

About Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company

Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company is a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim Group, dedicated to promoting and advancing sustainable mobility solutions in the UAE and across the Middle East. The division is focused on the distribution and sale of electric and hybrid vehicles, charging infrastructure, and related services.

With a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company aims to accelerate the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in the region, reducing the carbon footprint and promoting a cleaner and greener future. The company is the exclusive distributor of Polestar and BYD electric vehicles in the UAE, offering a range of models that cater to different needs and budgets.

In addition to offering electric vehicles, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company provides a comprehensive range of services that includes charging solutions, after-sales support, and financing options.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

About RESET Media Group:

RESET Media Group is an independent media company that aims to address the world's biggest challenges, driving measurable behavior change and helping to accelerate positive momentum. We do this as an original content producer, publishing compelling video and written content on our digital editorial platforms.