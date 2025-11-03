Independent verification by UHY James confirms compliance with global NIST standards

New Emerging Technologies (NET) operates under Infinia Technologies, advancing the group’s innovation ecosystem in AI and digital transformation

Dubai, UAE; New Emerging Technologies (NET), part of the Infinia Technologies portfolio and a leader in next-generation cybersecurity technologies, today announced that NET’s Fortiquo Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) has successfully passed independent testing conducted by UHY James Audit & Advisory. The audit confirmed full compliance with leading international standards from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), marking a significant milestone in NET’s mission to deliver trusted, quantum-grade security solutions for enterprise and government sectors.

Fortiquo QRNG is designed for government, finance, and critical infrastructure sectors, and is available as both a plug-and-play USB device and a cloud-based service. These flexible delivery options make it easy for organizations to adopt and integrate quantum-grade security into their systems.

The audit and NIST validation provides Fortiquo QRNG with recognized proof of technical integrity and reliability. It demonstrates that the company’s quantum technology meets rigorous global standards, giving organizations and agencies greater assurance in adopting it for high-security applications.

“Passing these rigorous NIST-based tests under independent audit reinforces NET’s commitment to transparency, trust, and technical excellence,” said Subhransu Sekhar, Chief Technology Officer of Infinia Technologies. “As governments and enterprises prepare for the post-quantum era, quantum security is becoming a critical foundation for digital trust, and NET is proud to lead that innovation.”

This achievement positions NET’s Fortiquo QRNG as a trusted, audit-ready solution that supports the industry's move to post-quantum cryptography. NET showcased its certified Fortiquo QRNG at GITEX Expand North Star 2025 in Dubai, demonstrating how quantum security strengthens key generation, digital wallets, and blockchain workflows.

Audit & Verification Highlights

Audit body: UHY James Audit & Advisory

UHY James Audit & Advisory Standards passed: NIST SP 800-22 Rev.1a (statistical randomness) and NIST SP 800-90B (entropy source IID/Non-IID)

NIST SP 800-22 Rev.1a (statistical randomness) and NIST SP 800-90B (entropy source IID/Non-IID) Availability: USB hardware and cloud API with developer tools and integrations

USB hardware and cloud API with developer tools and integrations Applications: Data protection, digital signing, secure communications, and post-quantum security, Blockchain, cryptography

New Emerging Technologies (NET) is part of the Infinia Technologies portfolio, the Abu Dhabi-based innovation powerhouse driving advancements across AI, Cloud, HealthTech, and digital transformation. For more information, visit www.fortiquo.com.

About New Emerging Technology (NET)

New Emerging Technologies (NET), a subsidiary of Infinia Technologies, focuses on developing advanced solutions in quantum computing, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, big data, cryptography, and cybersecurity. With a mission to accelerate the transition toward quantum-safe digital systems, NET designs high-performance technologies such as the Fortiquo Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) and post-quantum secure blockchain infrastructure. Its innovations are trusted by enterprises and government agencies seeking next-generation security, digital trust, and intelligent automation across industries.

About Infinia Technologies:

Infinia Technologies is a UAE-based innovation powerhouse specializing in AI, Cloud, HealthTech, and modular solutions that drive digital transformation across industries. With a vision rooted in trust, impact, and technological excellence, Infinia empowers businesses and governments to create smarter, more connected ecosystems.