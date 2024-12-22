Doha – A first-of-its-kind desert activation by Visit Qatar is now open to the public at Ras Abrouq from December 18th to January 18th. Located on the edge of the UNESCO-protected Al-Reem Biosphere Reserve, this unique destination offers a perfect blend of adventure, relaxation, and cultural experiences at accessible prices.

Visitors can explore immersive zones, including Our Habitas Resort, The Desert Escape, Film City, Wildlife Park, and the Glamping Zone. Highlights range from hot air balloon rides, which are weekly scheduled, to daily camel parades, cultural installations and educational workshops.

For more details on the various package options and schedule for weekly activities to experience at Ras Abrouq, visit: https://visitqatar.com/intl-en/events-calendar/ras-abrouq.