New V8 sports exhaust brings sound to match

Bentley Dynamic Ride as standard delivers exceptional agility

Black gloss grille and exterior brightware emphasise sporting character

New and unique 22” wheel in Gloss Black and Pale Brodgar Satin

Unique interior colour split with Fluted S design sports seats

Riyadh: Following on the successful launch of the innovative Azure well-being range in Saudi Arabia, the world’s most prestigious carmaker, Bentley, now introduces the new Continental GT and GTC S range for KSA drivers wanting to focus on pure driving pleasure. Adding an even sharper edge to the Grand Tourer family the new S range, boasts a multitude of enhancements to the exterior design, interior specification, and dynamic system, to centre on the sheer pleasure of driving.

Effortlessly elegant, the sculpted bodywork and hand-finished paintwork of the Continental GT and GTC models combine to create one of the world’s most breath-taking luxury cars. The muscular exterior design is a statement of intent, more sculpted and sharply defined than ever. With exceptional driving characteristics, the Grand Tourer experience allow drivers to explore the full-breadth of performance and class-leading comfort, including the powerful performance of the 6.0-litre W12 Continental GT Speed to the dynamic 4.0-litre Continental GT V8.

Peter Smith, General Manager, Bentley Saudi Arabia, comments: “Bentley created the modern, luxury Grand Tourer (GT) segment in 2003 with the launch of the original Continental GT. The latest, third generation Bentley Continental GT remains the pinnacle luxury coupe in the world, blending spirited performance with the latest in cutting-edge technology. Now, with the arrival of the Continental GT and GTC S series, owners can choose to emphasise the sporting character of the 4.0-litre V8-powered Bentley Continental GT, thanks to a package of performance-focused design and engineering features.”

Agile and Exhilarating

The new S range retains the 542 bhp (550 PS) and 770 Nm 4.0-litre V8 engine which has already proved popular with drivers in the Kingdom, delivering a time of just 4.0 seconds for 0-100 km/h. For the GT and GTC S, the engine is enhanced by a Sports Exhaust to amplify the crossplane V8 beat, to further add to the thrill of the driving experience for driver and passengers.

The eager, free-revving, and lighter 4.0-litre V8 engine gives the Continental GT S models a responsive and agile character, and this is amplified by Bentley Dynamic Ride – the advanced 48V electric active anti-roll control system first pioneered by Bentley to minimise body roll under hard cornering, while also improving ride comfort at cruising speeds by decoupling the left- and right-hand wheels.

Exterior Design: Assertive and Purposeful

From the black gloss radiator grille and black brightware to distinctive S badging on the front fenders, the new S models make an instant and dramatic impact. Headlamps and rear lights are dark tinted, while all exterior brightware is specified in gloss black – with only the winged Bentley badge and lettering being finished in bright chrome. Gloss black wings build on the darker exterior look.

The effect of these features is dramatic, giving the GT and GT S a more assertive stance regardless of the limitless choice of exterior colours they’re paired with. The S range is offered with an all-new 22” wheel option, with five Y-shaped spokes finished in gloss black and also available in a new Pale Brodgar Satin finish. Red-painted brake callipers sit behind the wheels to provide a perfect sporting contrast.

Interior Design: Tactile, Dramatic, and Individual

In the early days of Bentley, drivers at Brooklands and Le Mans would wrap steering wheels in cord for extra cushioning and a more secure grip. Today’s sporting Bentley drivers are rather better served, with the suede-like properties of Dinamica proving ideal for the steering wheel, gear lever, seat cushion and seat backrest of the Continental GT and GTC S range.

Leather hide is employed on the seat bolsters, door pads, along the instrument panel and around the console. The pairing of Dinamica with Bentley’s incomparable leather brings an interior that offers the tactile contrast of smooth hide and the soft napped finish of Dinamica.

Driver instrumentation continues the sporting theme with the same performance-focused graphics as the Continental GT Speed. The S design seats are fluted, with quilting available as an option, and the ‘S’ emblem is embroidered on the headrest of each seat; embroidered Bentley wings are a no-cost alternative. Finishing touches include a metal S signature badge on the fascia and illuminated Bentley treadplates with the ‘S’ device replacing the Bentley Motors Ltd plaque.

-Ends-

About Bentley

Bentley is a British carmaker that produces some of the world’s most luxurious and sought-after luxury cars and SUVs. A subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group since 1998 and headquartered in Crewe, England, the company was founded as Bentley Motors Limited by W. O. Bentley in 1919 in Cricklewood, North London, and became widely known for the “Bentley Boys” who won the 24-Hour Race in Le Mans in 1924, 1927, 1928, 1929 and 1930.

Prominent models extend from the historic sports-racing Bentley 4½ Litre and Bentley Speed Six to the more recent Bentley R Type Continental, Bentley Turbo R, and Bentley Arnage, to its current model line, including the Flying Spur, Continental GT, Bentayga and the Mulsanne—which are marketed and admired across the world.