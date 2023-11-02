Here are some statistics that should make company leaders everywhere sit up and rethink their approach to hiring:

The World Bank states that due to gender inequality in lifetime earnings, the world is losing US$160 trillion in wealth (nearly twice the global GDP)

Julius Baer revealed that companies with more than 30% of women on their executive teams were significantly more likely to outperform those with between 10% and 30% women

1.8 million women left the workforce during the pandemic – adding to the existing pool of women taking career breaks

In short, women are being vastly underutilised in the world of work, and this short-sightedness translates to lost earnings for almost every sector globally. In the UAE one woman is on a mission to help redress the balance.

Introducing NMH

Founded by professional development mentor Niki Mapouras-Hyder, NMH is a new community that facilitates the professional growth of women in the UAE by supporting those who wish to return to work after a career break or a leave of absence – or women taking the next step on the career ladder.

There are many reasons why women might need some time away from employment:

Becoming a mother

Moving to a new country

Going through a divorce

Experiencing illness

Caring for a relative

Suffering a bereavement

These situations can affect people’s professional identity, making them question where they fit in in the corporate world. NMH’s tailored solutions and upskilling strategies empower women by giving them the confidence to maximise their potential.

Niki explains: “There is a large pool of highly skilled women who feel excluded from the workforce during their life. This has a significant impact on their mental health and well-being, as well as corporate productivity and the economy as a whole. We need to make sure these women recognise their worth and we must encourage organisations to create diverse working environments that benefit both the employees and the business.”

Niki and her team conduct individual mentoring sessions covering several areas, including CV writing, personal branding, self-image, presentation skills, public speaking, and effective communication. NMH also hosts workshops, roundtable sessions, and networking events, bringing women together with senior leaders who provide practical advice.

On the corporate side, NMH helps organisations enhance their human capital with workshops for teams, enabling them to learn and grow while contributing to the company’s commercial development.

Plus, NMH provides ‘returnship’ guidance for employers, easing the transition of talented women back into the workforce and bridging the gap between individuals and leaders to ensure everyone’s needs are met.

About Niki Mapouras-Hyder, Founder of NMH

Niki is a professional development mentor and Women of Worth Coach. She founded NMH in 2023 to provide a network for women returning to the workforce who need support updating their skills and improving their confidence. Launching the business resulted from Niki’s personal experiences after having children around the time of Covid. Her department in a large global management consultancy had grown and the environment changed significantly since she left. Niki felt disconnected from her team and struggled to find women in a similar situation to share her experiences with. Now, NMH strives to be a one-stop community for professional women to collaborate, acknowledge their worth, and accelerate change for themselves and their organisations.

She is also the co-founder of Cordell Partners, an executive search firm that specialises in talent acquisition for the financial services sector across the GCC. Before living in Dubai, she spent several years in London managing Events and Marketing for a prestigious private members club. She was raised in the UK with her three sisters, who learnt about entrepreneurship from a young age, helping their parents to establish and run a successful hotel in South East England.

Niki believes that no one should be pigeonholed or accept others’ limitations. Equality and diversity are essential for society to thrive.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/niki-mapouras-hyder-20282230/

Instagram: @NMHDubai