Dubai, UAE: – The University of Birmingham and Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC) have partnered to explore research and education collaborations that will support the emirate’s strategic healthcare vision.

University of Birmingham Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Adam Tickell, CEO of DAHC and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences Dr. Amer Sharif recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at DAHC’s headquarters in Dubai.

Under the MoU, experts from both institutions will work collectively on research projects to address local and regional needs, supporting DACH’s vision to advance health for humanity

The MoU will also create professional development opportunities, facilitate undergraduate and postgraduate student exchanges, and provide PhD co-supervision opportunities.

The University of Birmingham and DAHC will establish a joint steering group to develop partnership priorities, which could include mental health, health economics, advanced practice in healthcare, bioinformatics, and health data science.

Professor Adam Tickell commented: “We are justifiably proud of our expertise in clinical medical research and healthcare training. This understanding marks the start of an exciting period of collaboration between the University of Birmingham and Dubai Academic Health Corporation. As a global university with a civic outlook, we are committed to playing our part in supporting Dubai as it drives health and well-being progress through knowledge and innovation.”

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of DAHC and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dr. Amer Sharif said, “We believe that sustainable and scalable change can only happen when the right partners come together. Our partnership with the University of Birmingham is founded on a shared commitment of academic excellence and scientific discovery in service of DAHC’s ‘Patient First’ mission. Combining expertise and resources will drive improvements in quality-driven, evidence-based, patient-centric care.”

The University of Birmingham Dubai offers foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across a range of areas. The University of Birmingham is the first global top 100 and elite UK Russell Group university to establish a campus in Dubai, which delivers the highest-quality education underpinned by a growing research focus in a leading global educational hub.

The University is renowned for its research excellence, and its researchers have received 10 Nobel Prizes. From pioneering organ transplants, discovering gravitational waves, and furthering understanding of Shakespeare, to developing cures for cancer, advances in robotics, and revealing the structure of DNA, Birmingham has been at the forefront of some of the most ground-breaking discoveries of the last 100 years.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, established DAHC to drive the integration of care, learning, discovery and giving, equipping Dubai to set the global standard for patient care and outcomes. The Corporation’s vision of Together We Advance Health for Humanity puts the needs of the Patients First and paves the way for the development of Dubai’s first integrated academic health system that will impact lives and shape the future of health for generations to come.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact Tony Moran, International Communications Manager, University of Birmingham - t.moran@bham.ac.uk or +44 (0)7827 832312, or contact the press office on +44 (0) 7789 921 165 or pressoffice@contacts.bham.ac.uk