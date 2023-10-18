Dubai, United Arab Emirates

An exciting new addition to the UAE’s landscape is the recently announced strategic partnership between well-known luxury real estate company Karma Developers and Deca Properties, a dynamic development management company.

Designed to enhance the fiercely competitive mid-size development offering in the UAE, this collaboration is based on a promise of excellence and innovation, not to mention value and superior build quality. The collective aim is to develop exciting new living experiences across prime locations in Dubai with an existing project pipeline valued at AED 1.3 Billion.

Several residential projects aimed at the discerning buyer will be announced in the next 3 months through a phased approach including Olivia Residences in DIP, and two other distinctive developments in Arjan and DLRC. These will feature more than 484 apartments supported by retail and community facilities.

"Dubai's growth story continues to astound the world, thanks to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,” said Shahzad Narain Saxena, Chief Executive Officer, Karma Developers. “At Karma Developers, we firmly believe in Dubai's future as a global hub for living, business, and tourism. We are committed to contribute to the emirate's development through creating outstanding real estate projects."

Karma Developers proven track record speaks for itself and includes successful projects in India, Cyprus, and the UK. Here in the UAE, they’ve been lauded for their innovative approach to opulence. Their flagship project, the Beach House on Palm Jumeirah, commenced in 2022, will set new standards for luxury living offering unmatched views of the iconic Burj Al Arab and Arabian Gulf.

Deca Properties has also already established its credentials forming partnerships with over 2500 alliance partners across the globe, including the UK, US, France, Russia, China, India, and South Africa. Its sales and marketing services to local real estate developers through the leveraging of this extensive network is a real asset as it looks to building a strong and robust footprint in the region.

About Karma Developers

Karma Developers is a luxury real estate developer with a 30-year track record of creating iconic residential and commercial properties across India, UK, Cyprus, and the UAE

Our foundation is built on trust, and every structure we create embodies this fundamental principle. We are committed to delivering exceptional residential and commercial projects that redefine the standards of luxury and quality in the real estate industry.

Karma’s diverse portfolio includes iconic projects such as The Beach House on the renowned Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, the striking Centurion Star in Deira, the elegant Centurion Residence in Dubai Investments Park II, and the contemporary Centurion Onyx in Meydan Avenue.

Karma Developers has redefined upscale urban living in the UK with projects like the contemporary Grandbell Properties in Hounslow and the exclusive Radford Gate apartments.

The company’s Cyprus portfolio boasts of Mediterranean-inspired masterpieces like The Plaides Villas, the serene Almyra Resort, the elite Malama and Hestia, the majestic Al Maria, the idyllic Olivia and the iconic Nissi Residences.

Karma Developers is driven by a vision of creating extraordinary real estate experiences for clients, setting new benchmarks for luxury and innovation in every endeavour.

For more information, please visit https://www.karmadevelopers.ae

About Deca

Deca Properties is a development management company on a mission to deliver exceptional real estate projects. With more than 28 years of collective experience, the team at Deca is known for innovative designs, quality construction, and a commitment to sustainability.

With a vast network spanning key regions across the globe, Deca has cultivated partnerships with over 2500 trusted allies worldwide. These strategic alliances and market insights enable Deca to excel in diverse geographies while maintaining regional expertise. This extensive reach solidifies Deca as a trusted and influential name in the industry.

Deca Properties' global acumen, combined with its deep local knowledge, positions the company as an invaluable asset in the development management sector. A proven track record of successful collaborations and commitment to delivering outstanding results is their promise.

As a partner of choice, Deca Properties brings innovation, reliability, and a proven record of success to every real estate project. Whether it's master-planned communities or urban luxury residences, Deca helps to craft spaces that consistently surpass expectations.

