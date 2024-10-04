Veteran banker Suvo Sarkar announced today that his recently launched podcast “Money Majlis” on banking and innovation is now among the top 5 business podcasts streaming from the UAE, and the only podcast in the top ten that is produced locally.

The fortnightly podcast, a first of its type in the region, features a regional or international industry leader in conversation with Sarkar and explores consequential topics in banking, finance, fintech and digitization.

The podcast has already featured bank CEOs, global CMOs, fintech founders and regulators discussing the future of finance and payments. Guests have included Jayesh Patel, CEO of Wio Bank, Suhail Bin Tarraf, COO of FAB, Jan Pilbauer, CEO of Al Etihad Payments, Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing officer of Mastercard and Harit Talwar, founder chairman of Marcus. In future weeks, it will feature the global CEOs of IBM, DBS Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank among others.

“Money Majlis is a passion project for me,” says Sarkar, a veteran banker for 37 years who headed the retail business for a leading regional bank till recently and is the founder CEO of his advisory practice. “I am excited to bring authentic and important conversations on banking topics to my listeners in the GCC. The podcast also serves as financial education to thousands of consumers in the region.”

Money Majlis is available to listeners on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and a variety of other podcast channels. It is released every alternate Friday.