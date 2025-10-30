Nevomo has signed an Agreement with DP World and Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) to deploy a first-of-its-kind magnetic propulsion solution that enables self-propelled rail movement of bulk cargo and containers at Deendayal Port. DP World will leverage the European deep-tech company Nevomo’s proprietary MagRail Booster technology to demonstrate its use in a live Indian port environment. The initiative marks a significant step toward setting the stage for the next generation of automated, low-emission port operations in India.

Under the agreement, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), DP World, and Nevomo will collaborate to design and install a 750-metre MagRail Booster pilot track within the port. The system will demonstrate fully automated and sustainable cargo movement using existing rail infrastructure, reducing the need for conventional locomotives while improving port capacity (throughput), efficiency and safety. Alongside this installation, a strategic feasibility study will assess the potential for large-scale deployment of MagRail technology across Indian ports, aligned with the Government of India’s PM Gati Shakti Master Plan and the Harit Sagar Green Port Guidelines.

The implementation of MagRail technology marks a major advancement in modernising cargo movement within the port ecosystem. MagRail systems are designed to automate short-haul cargo transfers, which refer to the movement of goods over short distances within or near the port, such as between terminals, warehouses, and container yards.

MagRail equipment will be installed directly onto the existing rail tracks and existing rolling stock modified, requiring no new track construction, ensuring minimal disruption and quicker low cost deployment. With existing track access rights in line with the project schedule, this system will help reduce reliance on diesel-powered vehicles, lower carbon emissions, and enhance yard efficiency. The implementation of advanced solutions like the MagRail will further virtually increase operational performance and position the port as a test bed for next-generation, sustainable transport technologies in India.

The agreement was exchanged in the august presence of the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Shri Sarbananda Sonowal and H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, between Shri Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), and Yuvraj Narayan, Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer of DP World, during India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai.

Commenting on the collaboration, Shri Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), said, “This partnership marks an important milestone in Deendayal Port’s journey towards technological modernisation and sustainable growth. By introducing MagRail innovation in collaboration with DP World, we are taking a decisive step towards automating cargo movement and setting new standards in operational efficiency. This initiative not only strengthens India’s port infrastructure but also reinforces our commitment to building greener, smarter gateways that support the nation’s long-term trade and logistics ambitions.”

Yuvraj Narayan, the Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer of DP World, said, “This agreement with Deendayal Port Authority and Nevomo marks a pivotal step in reimagining how cargo moves within India’s ports. By facilitating the implementation of MagRail technology at Deendayal Port with Nevomo, we are showcasing India’s readiness to adopt next-generation logistics that are faster, safer, and more sustainable. This initiative sets a benchmark for future port modernisation across the country turning innovation into a blueprint for scalable, greener infrastructure.”

Harjinder (Harj) Dhaliwal Acting Chief Executive Officer, Nevomo, said, “We are proud to partner with Deendayal Port and DP World to bring the MagRail technology to India – one of the most dynamic logistics markets in the world. This collaboration demonstrates how magnetic rail systems retrofitted to existing assets can enhance existing infrastructure, improving efficiency and reducing carbon emissions without costly overhauls.”

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door. In India, DP World serves a quarter of India’s EXIM container market with 5 container terminals with a total installed capacity of 6 million TEUs per annum. It has 3 free trade warehousing zones, 5 million square feet of warehousing space, 5 container freight stations, express logistics network covering 15000 pin codes and advanced freight forwarding expertise. It is also one of the largest private rail freight operators in India with 16000+ owned containers and 7 inland rail terminals.

About Deendayal Port Authority (DPA)

Deendayal Port’s journey began in 1931 with the construction of RCC Jetty by Maharao Khengarji. After, the independence of India in 1947, Deendayal Port’s success story continued, and it emerged to be India’s No. 1 Port in the year 2007-08 and has retained the top position for the 14th consecutive year since then. On 31.03.2016, Deendayal Port created history by handling 100 MMT cargo in a year – the first Major Port to achieve this milestone. Kandla Port, also known as the Deendayal Port. DPA is a seaport in Kutch District of Gujarat state in the western India, near the city of Gandhidham. Located on the Gulf of Kutch, it is one of major ports on the western coast. Kandla was constructed in the 1950s as the chief seaport serving western India, after the independence of India. The Port of Deendayal is located on the Gulf of Kutch on the northwestern coast of India, some 256 nautical miles southeast of the Port of Karachi in Pakistan and over 430 nautical miles north-northwest of the Port of Mumbai (Bombay). It is the largest port of India by volume of cargo handled. Deendayal Port Authority, India’s busiest major port in recent years, is gearing up to add substantial cargo handling capacity with private sector participation.

About Nevomo

Nevomo is a European deep-tech company, the developer of the next generation of high-speed railways, improving inefficient legacy infrastructure and taking it to the next level. As a leading player in the area of innovation in the sustainable and intelligent mobility industry, the company has developed the globally unique MagRail technology, allowing automation, electrification and full digitalization of the existing rail transportation systems. Nevomo is the first company in the world to propose a phased implementation of transportation systems, inspired by the hyperloop concept, by upgrading railway lines. By equipping existing infrastructure with magnetic levitation and linear motor, the company intends to take railway transport to a whole new dimension of travel with speeds of up to 550 kph.