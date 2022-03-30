Dubai, UAE – neutrality.one, a cloud networking company delivering software-defined infrastructure, has partnered with Teridion, a multi‑cloud wide area network (WAN) connectivity solutions provider, to deliver high-performance networking from edge to cloud services via its Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solution. Enterprises gain direct access to world-leading cloud services providers with a SD-WAN vendor agnostic approach.

Teridion’s global WAN service is built on the network of over 25 public cloud providers worldwide including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and IBM Softlayer. Its enterprise solution is a snap-in integration to existing SD-WAN offers from all major vendors, and all IPSec supporting devices. Teridion’s multi-cloud based solution, which has over 500 Points of Presence (PoPs) globally, will support neutrality.one’s core global managed internet offerings.

“Teridion has a unique and innovative model that makes the internet act like a carrier-grade private WAN. It provides enterprises with high-performance multi-cloud networking that is truly cloud-first. By adding its capabilities to our portfolio, we’re offering enterprises all of the tools they need to accelerate and optimise applications and services,” said George Szlosarek, CEO at neutrality.one. “Teridion is an innovative and exciting company that is really thinking differently about networking. We’re matching our decades of networking experience with new technologies that benefit customers.”

Teridion’s unique open platform can be configured via APIs and monitoring tools which can be componentized and can integrate to bigger dashboards. neutrality.one’s customers benefit from quick and easy integration using APIs with MPLS-level SLAs.

“Businesses are now operating on a global scale with an increasing number of remote employees. They are looking for a single service provider capable of delivering high-speed, reliable connectivity across their entire company,” said Sander Teunissen, Director Channel & Sales, EMEA & APAC at Teridion. “Together with neutrality.one we’re able to provide global reach and interoperability through a clientless solution that requires zero employee setup,making it an ideal solution. We are excited about extending our offering to new customers through this partnership with a provider who are known for their highly reliable services.”

neutrality.one’s SDN private network services are available from any one of 120+ data centreslocated in 56 cities. A single connection at any of these locations connects you to enterprises, cloud and network service providers via an on-demand portal with instant activation. Its SDWAN extends coverage to the enterprise location utilising internet access in over 180+ countries which ensure excellent coverage, application performance and world-class customer experience.

About neutrality.one

neutrality.one is a global cloud networking company offering enterprises and service providers connectivity to internet, cloud and data centre infrastructure in 180+ countries. The neutrality.one team came together recognizing that cloud is fundamentally changing the way in which people collaborate, communicate and connect and this change needs a fresh approach to delivering networks with the best quality customer experience. neutrality.one utilises the latest software-defined technologies to provide end-to-end agile and secure networking services. Our core offerings are data center interconnection, software-defined wide area networking, layer 2/3 connectivity and managed security services.

Our Mission is to serve our customer communication needs with a focus on trust, service, quality and innovation.

Our Vision is making our customers’ businesses successful by providing excellence in digital communication services and building shareholder value in the process.

About Teridion

Teridion is a reliably fast, global WAN as a service solution that improves enterprise connectivity. It guarantees consistently good Internet performance. Teridion’s solution solves for inter-site activity, remote users, and site to SaaS connectivity. The multi-cloud solution is built using the infrastructure of more than 25 cloud providers. Teridion operates a global network with 500 virtual access points of presence enabling optimized traffic routing across the globe using a sophisticated, patented algorithm. They can connect to any edge device, acting as a perfect partner for system integrators, managed service providers and resellers who build connectivity packages for enterprises.

