Group COO wins Executives Award for exemplary leadership

Dubai: Network International (Network), the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), was honoured with two Gold awards by Harvard Business Council (HBC), USA at the recently concluded HBC International Awards.

The company received the Project Award for its successful initiative to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty through operations digitalisation. The award-winning initiative involved the integration of Robotic Process Automation to transform business operations and create seamless integrations with clients using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Jamal Al Nassai, Group Chief Operations Officer of Network International, on the other hand, won the Executives Award at the Gold level for spearheading the operations digitalisation project. He was recognised for his exemplary leadership in guiding his team to achieve increased operational efficiency, improve client experience by faster processing of service requests, and reduce operating costs, leading to cost savings and improved customer satisfaction.

Commenting on the awards, Jamal Al Nassai, Group Chief Operations Officer, Network International said, “It is an honour to be recognised by Harvard Business Council and win two awards at the Gold level. As the MEA region’s largest payment solutions company, Network International remains committed to setting the benchmark when it comes to seamless payments and ultimately, client satisfaction. Supported by our investments in technology, we are continuously innovating and looking for new ways to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty. We are thrilled to be recognised by the prestigious Harvard Business Council for our efforts.”

The Harvard Business Council International Awards honors excellence in applying total quality management to assist organisations in achieving their strategies, adopting best practices, providing quality services/ products, and meeting customers’ needs and expectations.

About Network International

Network International comprises a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.

Network International Holdings Plc (LSE: NETW) is the holding company for Network International and the group companies, including the DPO Group.

