Abu Dhabi: Network International (Network), the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, has been selected as payment and technology partner for one of the leading Sudanese banks in the UAE, El Nilein Bank.

Building on its significant experience of enabling card solutions for the region’s leading banks, Network will support El Nilein’s debit card offerings along with instant issuing as well as ATM services. The collaboration will include enabling El Nilein’s customers to make purchases using e-wallets as well as digital commerce transactions.

El Nilein Bank aims to offer a unique and fully digitalized experience to individual consumers and small businesses alike through focused, innovative products, holistic services, and a lean operating model to support banking transactions, savings, and investments. Licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, it also envisions becoming a trendsetter in stimulating and driving community banking activity in the UAE, ensuring digital access, scalability, resilience, high performance, and compliance anytime, anywhere.

Collaborating with the region’s largest payment solutions company empowers El Nilein with access to Network’s advanced digital infrastructure, robust security protocols and value-added services, avoiding the need for major investments in card management infrastructure.

Commenting on the partnership, Navneet Dave, Managing Director & Co-Head of Processing – Middle East at Network International said, “We are thrilled to support El Nilein in bringing seamless and innovative digital payment solutions to consumers and SMEs in the UAE. The alliance advances over two decades of Network’s expertise in creating robust digital payments infrastructure for the region’s leading banks. We remain committed to leveraging best-in-class tech to enable financial inclusion and memorable customer experiences in the UAE.”

Fatihy Elgasim, Acting Branch Manager of El Nilein Bank – Abu Dhabi said, “We are delighted and honored to be collaborating with the region’s leading payment tech enabler

Network International. We not only look forward to expanding our market share within the Middle East and globally, but we are also excited to be offering our customers innovative, memorable and seamless payment experiences.”

About Network International

Network International comprises a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.

Network International Holdings Plc (LSE: NETW) is the holding company for Network International and the group companies, including the DPO Group.

About El Nilein Bank

Committed to transparency since 1977, El Nilein Bank focuses on building customer-centric experiences using state-of-the-art technology. The core of its philosophy is building strong relationships and maintaining the trust of its valued customers.

As one of the UAE’s first Sudanese banks with over forty glorious years of Islamic banking experience, it takes immense pride in strengthening relations between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates.

