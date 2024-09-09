Network affirms its position at the forefront of payment technology

UAE: Network International (Network), a leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa, has announced a strategic partnership with ruya, the UAE’s digital-first Islamic community bank, to transform Islamic banking with digital payment technology.

The partnership will enable ruya to offer customers a smooth and secure digital banking experience by seamlessly integrating advanced digital technology with Islamic banking principles. Leveraging Network’s cutting-edge payment solutions, ruya will introduce features including instant transaction processing, customised user interactions, and a comprehensive suite of digital services.

As the UAE’s largest payment solutions company, Network will drive a digital-first approach in providing services, significantly enhancing transaction speed, convenience, and the overall customer experience. Additionally, Network will offer value-added services such as tokenisation, card control and fraud solutions while supporting ruya’s Shariah-compliant services and their ethical and Islamic banking practices.

Christoph Koster, CEO of ruya, said: “As we aim to seamlessly blend innovative technology with the core principles of Islamic finance, we are confident this collaboration with Network International will further enhance our ability to provide secure digital-first banking products and exemplary customer service to support individuals, businesses and communities around the UAE.”

Navneet Dave, Managing Director & Co-Head of Processing – Middle East at Network International, said: “We are delighted to partner with ruya to transform digital Islamic banking in the UAE. As a payment solutions leader in the UAE and the wider MEA region, our capabilities and experience allow us to be the partner of choice for governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector organisations. We are committed to support ruya’s growth strategy with our cutting-edge technology and expand the bank’s footprint in the country.”

The partnership is set to enhance Shariah-compliant banking standards and foster greater innovation and financial inclusion within the UAE’s growing digital economy. By combining their expertise, Network International and ruya aim to offer a new level of convenience and security in ethical banking.

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have 2,000+ employees based in our markets serving over 250 financial institutions and 130,000+ merchants.

About ruya

Headquartered in Ajman and launched in 2024, ruya (Ruya Islamic Community Bank LLC) is a fusion of innovative technology and the enduring principles of Islamic banking, designed for individuals and businesses alike. Licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE as a Specialised Bank, ruya delivers a seamless digital banking experience built on robust security and intuitive design. Guided by the pillars of fairness, transparency, and social responsibility, ruya is deeply rooted in the community supporting families, entrepreneurs and small businesses while fostering financial literacy and inclusion through open-door branches that serve as hubs of education and support.

