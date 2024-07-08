Merchants can now access affordable insurance policies through the Network Expense Hub portal

UAE: Network International (Network), the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, has announced a strategic referral partnership with Policybazaar.ae, UAE’s leading financial services aggregator. The partnership aims to offer affordable insurance policies to Network International’s merchant base.

With this partnership, Network’s merchant customers can purchase insurance policies through the Network Expense Hub portal, Network’s real-time payment and expense tracking dashboard. Merchants who sign up for Network Expense Hub will therefore receive value beyond payments through data solutions and value-added services.

Free of charge for Network’s merchant partners, the Network Expense Hub is an intuitive dashboard that allows expense management, transaction visibility through real-time reports, flexible payment options and effortless payments to multiple beneficiaries.

Ronen Spivak, Group Head of Value-Added Services (VAS) – Acquiring, at Network, said: “Network has always been at the forefront of introducing diverse and innovative data solutions and value-added services for our merchants. The Network Expense Hub is a remarkable tool for making easier, transparent, and secure business expenses. We have added yet another critical service for merchants, to protect their business from risk by partnering with Policybazaar.ae. Given the recent floods and the damages to many businesses in the UAE, Network believes insurance adds value to the scope of services offered by the Network Expense Hub.”

Neeraj Gupta, CEO, UAE at Policy Bazaar, said, "At Policybazaar.ae, as one of the leading providers of financial services in the UAE, we are committed to driving innovation and delivering superior value to our customers. Our partnership with Network International marks a significant milestone in our mission to enhance the SME Insurance ecosystem. Through this collaboration, we will showcase our superior SME Insurance solution, enabling completely digital end-to-end online transactions. This partnership is designed to ensure that SMEs have the right prerequisites to thrive in a competitive market, providing them with seamless, efficient, and secure insurance solutions. Together, we are fostering an environment where SMEs can flourish, leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline operations and drive growth. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership presents and remain dedicated to empowering SMEs with the tools they need for sustainable success."

Network International has around 60,000 merchants in the UAE and over 120,000 merchants across the region, spanning several sectors including high-end retail, hospitality, electronics, jewellery, and hypermarkets, among others, that stand to benefit from this new instant payment solution.

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have 2,000+ employees based in our markets serving over 200 financial institutions and 120,000+ merchants.

Corporate Communications

Network International

Dubai, UAE

Email: lambert.espedido@network.global

Srishti Soni

Burson; Dubai, UAE

Email: Srishti.Soni@bcw-global.com

About Policybazaar.ae

Policybazaar.ae started in 2018 is PB Fintech Group's (NSE: POLICYBZR) first overseas venture and is an online financial products marketplace aimed to educate people on the importance of insurance as a protection tool and becoming a one-stop-shop for consumers’ personal finance needs in the UAE market. Policybazaar.ae currently partners with more than 35+ insurance and banking partners with 400+ products on offer ranging from new-age life insurance, health insurance, motor insurance, personal loans, car loans, home loans to credit cards, and more. Policybazaar.ae’s web traffic has increased 10X in the last one year.

The portal started with a purpose to educate people on insurance products and has had a significant influence on how insurance is bought in the UAE. It has helped in driving penetration of pure life insurance, health insurance, and other such products.

Anuj Bhagia

Policybazaar.ae

Dubai, UAE

Email: anujbhagia@policybazaar.ae

Sharon Fernandes

S Factor; Dubai, UAE

Email: sharon@sfactorme.com