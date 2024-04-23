Network International to focus on innovation and financial inclusion

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Network International LLC (Network), the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, has announced that it has obtained a stored value facility (SVF) licence from the Central Bank of the UAE that will enable it to further support the UAE’s growing digital payment ecosystem.

The procurement of the licence marks a major milestone in Network’s efforts to better support FinTech and Financial Institutions and help enhance the UAE’s digital economy. As an SVF licensee, among other things, Network will enable its partners and customers to support prepaid card issuing and wallet provisioning.

The Central Bank of the UAE issued the Stored Value Facilities Regulation in 2020 as part of the UAE’s endeavors to accommodate evolving payments sector realities while maintaining its focus on resilience across the sector to safeguard consumers.

Commenting on the licence approval, Nandan Mer, Group CEO of Network International, said: “We thank the Central Bank of the UAE for its confidence in Network’s capabilities to enrich the digital economy by granting us a licence to issue stored value products. As a homegrown institution and a payment solutions leader, we look forward to playing a larger role in the development of the UAE’s digital economy in line with our organization’s purpose of empowering businesses and economies.”

Navneet Dave, Managing Director and Co-Head of Processing – Middle East, Network International, added: “We will leverage this achievement to further uphold the integrity, productivity and security of the UAE’s digital payment ecosystem, broaden financial inclusion, and accelerate the transition to a cashless economy.”

-Ends-

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have over 2,000 digital payments experts based in our markets serving over 200 financial institutions and over 120,000+ merchants.

Corporate Communications

Network International

Dubai, UAE

Email: lambert.espedido@network.global

Srishti Soni

asda’a bcw; Dubai, UAE

Email: Srishti.Soni@bcw-global.com