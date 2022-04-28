Dubai: Network International (Network), the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), has tied up with leading global FinTech company Nayax, to introduce an unattended self-service solution to its UAE merchants.

Through the collaboration, Network and Nayax will enable seamless payment transactions at unattended self-service payment kiosks, allowing customers to simply select their desired product or service and pay using their preferred mode of debit or credit card.

Nayax is a leading platform provider for retailers around the globe, enabling their customers to grow their bottom line by offering a complete platform to manage their operation, accept payments and offer loyalty programs to increase the number of returning consumers and increase their purchases. The Nayax solution can be used across business segments including vending machines, kiddie rides, car meters, amusement rides and any type of smart machine or kiosk.

Commenting on the collaboration, Andrew Key, Group Managing Director – Acquiring, Network International, said, “We are delighted to partner with Nayax to bring their best-in-class unattended self-service payment solution to the UAE market. Our integration further helps us strengthen our product proposition to our merchant partners through the introduction of a convenient new digital payment method.”

He added, “We see that consumers are increasingly gravitating towards new digital modes of payment, and as a leading digital payments company, we are always looking to collaborate to bring to the market the latest technological innovations to support businesses and customer needs.”

Omri Peled, Regional Manager of Nayax in Asia, added: “We have been looking to expand our services into the Middle East for quite some time, and this great partnership will allow us to offer our platform to local retailers in the UAE as well as other countries in the MEA region. Our goal has always been to increase retailers’ bottom line and we will work with Network International to make sure we offer the most advanced, best-in-class solution, one that will help retailers grow for years to come.”

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax is a global fintech company providing a comprehensive operating system and payment platform for retailers across the world. With over 30,000 customers worldwide, its mission is to empower retailers to navigate their trajectory by providing tools for growth and a system to decrease their operational costs.

About Network International

Network International comprises a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.

Network International Holdings Plc (LSE: NETW) is the holding company for Network International and the group companies, including the DPO Group.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, traded on TASE. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and marketing and loyalty suite, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers’ growth across channels. Today, Nayax has 10 global offices, over 500 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirer and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax’s mission is to improve our customers’ revenue potential and operational efficiency.

