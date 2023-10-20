NetApp, a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, participates in the GITEX Global 2023, held from October 16 to 20, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, to exhibit its range of data storage products and services as well as shed light on how to modernise infrastructure to deliver new capabilities.

Participating under the banner of Logicom, NetApp showcases its extensive capabilities and cutting-edge products that facilitates seamless and efficient data management. The company further highlights the significance of creating a single, seamless hybrid infrastructure with a uniform operating model both on-premises and in the cloud to enable companies to flex and scale wherever their apps and data needs to be.

Maya Zakhour, NetApp Director Area Partner Lead, EEMI, stated: “We are pleased to take part in GITEX and showcase our range of innovative products and services. Our participation in this prominent technology event demonstrates our vision to assisting our clients in maximising the value of their data, which stems from our conviction that technology has the potential to positively benefit everyone, including the environment. At NetApp, we believe that innovation goes hand-in-hand with sustainability. Therefore, we constantly strive to bring forth sustainability-driven innovations. For us, having an ESG extends beyond being a component of our value proposition or a competitive advantage. It is a prerequisite to making a positive impact on the world.”

Maya Zakhour added: “We aim to leverage the power of data to benefit people and communities as well as address various sustainability challenges within the IT sector, including hardware consumption, data and storage impacts, pervasive access, and privacy. Innovation has always been ingrained in our culture, and we remain resolute in employing our thirty years of experience to the macroeconomic, environmental, equitable, and geopolitical problems of the modern world.”

Established in 1992, NetApp is a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company that offer its customers the ability to leverage their data, as well as the freedom to manage applications and data in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The company has a commercial presence across 28 countries and is headquartered in San Jose, California, USA.

NetApp provides modern analytics and AI solutions, such as AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS), to eliminate bottlenecks at the edge, core, and cloud to enable seamless data collection. With constant optimisation across compute and storage, NetApp's product offerings assist companies in increasing the return on their cloud investments and streamlining the management and scalability of cloud infrastructure.

Additionally, data security and protection are essential design elements and features of NetApp storage and data services. Whether transferring a single workload or an entire data centre to the cloud, NetApp assists companies in migrating to the cloud swiftly and successfully, and accomplishing their objectives, ensuring that all criteria are effectively met. By developing and executing cutting-edge and containerised apps on NetApp, it assists customers in digitally transforming their businesses with more predictability, lower expense, and reduced risk.

