Under the auspices of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and Majra – National CSR Fund

Nestlé UAE’s flagship program engaged 234 students who developed 34 sustainability-driven business ideas in its first edition.

The inaugural edition achieved 52% female participation, included 97 Emirati nationals, and earned the Majra Impact Seal for CSR excellence

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, which engaged around 234 students from 34 teams across leading UAE universities, Nestlé UAE today announced Edition 2 of its flagship Sustainability Heroes program. Held under the auspices of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and Majra – National CSR Fund, and in partnership with INJAZ Al-Arab/JA MENA and INJAZ UAE, the initiative empowers youth to design innovative business solutions addressing critical sustainability challenges aligned with UAE Net Zero 2050, the country’s Green Agenda 2030, its Circular Economy Policy, COP28 legacy, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Sustainability Heroes builds on Nestlé’s global Nestlé Needs YOUth initiative, which achieved its goal of helping 10 million young people access economic opportunities by 2030 six years ahead of schedule in 2024. Through Sustainability Heroes, Nestlé UAE partners with INJAZ Al-Arab/JA MENA and INJAZ UAE to advance youth skills development, entrepreneurship, and employability, leveraging INJAZ’s globally recognized JA Worldwide Company Program. This collaboration reflects Nestlé’s global commitment to Creating Shared Value and its ambition to take Sustainability Heroes from a local success in the UAE and Kuwait to a regional platform, now expanding to Qatar and beyond.

“Empowering youth to innovate for sustainability is at the heart of Nestlé’s Creating Shared Value strategy,” said Sergej Pracevic, Managing Director of Nestlé Coastal Arabia. “After seeing the creativity and impact of Edition 1, we’re scaling up, not just in the UAE and Kuwait, but across the region, with Qatar joining this journey in 2025. Our goal is simple: turn bold ideas into real solutions that make life better for people and the planet.”

Her Excellency Eng Alya Al Harmoudi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector, said: "As we embark on this second edition, we reaffirm our belief in the power of youth-led innovation. This initiative forms a cornerstone of our national strategy, actively bridging the STEM gap by translating scientific and technical expertise into tangible solutions for global sustainability challenges. We are investing in the next generation, nurturing the very leaders and problem-solvers who will build a prosperous and sustainable UAE, aligning perfectly with our national vision and commitment to championing youth empowerment."

Sarah Shaw, CEO of Majra – National CSR Fund, commented: “At Majra, we believe the next wave of sustainability innovation will come from young people. Working with Nestlé allows us to amplify these rising sustainability heroes and accelerate their impact across the UAE. Every action matters, and it starts with empowering young people to design their future and make it happen.”

Akef Aqrabawi, President & CEO of INJAZ Al-Arab/JA MENA, commented: “The future of sustainability in our region will be shaped by our youth—not by chance, but by design. Through ‘Sustainability Heroes’, INJAZ Al-Arab is enabling young innovators to turn bold ideas into solutions our economies urgently need. We are not just teaching sustainability; we are building a generation who will lead it and redefine what responsible growth looks like for the MENA region.”

Razan Bashiti, CEO of Injaz UAE, stated: “UAE students consistently show a remarkable appetite for innovation and leadership. With ‘Sustainability Heroes’, we are expanding their access to hands-on experiences that build both entrepreneurial skillsets and environmental responsibility. This program empowers youth to play an active role in shaping a sustainable future for the UAE and the wider region.

Sustainable Impact

Edition 1 engaged 234 students from seven leading UAE universities, forming 34 teams that developed 34 sustainability-driven business ideas across sectors such as food security, waste reduction, and renewable energy. The program achieved 52% women participation, included 97 Emirati nationals, and earned the Majra Impact Seal for CSR excellence, underscoring its national impact and alignment with best practices.

The winning team, Kleva from University of Sharjah, developed a project-based learning platform and secured internships at Nestlé, showcasing the program’s ability to transform ideas into real-world impact.

Edition 2 Ambitions

Edition 2 aims to engage over 200 students from more than 10 universities, generating over 30 innovative business ideas in priority areas such as water conservation, circular economy, and sustainable mobility. The program will also provide internships and mentorship placements with Nestlé, reinforcing Nestlé’s commitment to youth empowerment and career readiness.

