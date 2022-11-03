Dubai, UAE – Pioneer of sustainable coffee production, Nespresso has announced the opening of a Nespresso Nano boutique in Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi the first of its kind in the UAE. Focused on highlighting Nespresso’s strong dedication to sustainability, the Nano boutique is an immersive retail experience showcasing the true essence of coffee, where visitors get to explore the Nespresso coffees on a deeper level.

The first Nespresso Nano boutique is a true celebration of coffee and its origins, a destination where guests can discover tributes to this throughout the space. The Nano concept boutique allows customer engagement, ensuring the journey is clear and succinct. Customers can explore the coffee range and discover the brand’s Limited Edition coffees at the Nespresso Experience Table. As with all the Nespresso boutiques, the Nano boutique also includes a dedicated recycling corner for convenient collection of capsules surrounded by the iconic Nespresso sleeve wall.

With the introduction of the first Nano boutique in the country, visitors will experience elements that reflect Nespresso’s deep commitment to sustainability and adherence to a circular economy – one that is restorative by nature and works to minimize waste through careful design and the use of technology. The new concept demonstrates this commitment with elements such as wood that has been 100% sourced from reforestation programs, technological systems to reduce energy and water consumption.

The new Nano boutique is now open in Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi waiting to welcome guests in true Nespresso fashion.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 120,000 farmers in 15 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso has achieved B Corp™ certification - joining an international movement of 4,900 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp’s high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 81 countries and has over 13'000 employees. In 2021, it operated a global retail network of 802 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

