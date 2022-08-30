NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – NEOM, represented by the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) department, has co-launched the second edition of ‘You are the Future.’ Conducted in collaboration with the National Program for Community Development in the Regions (Tanmiah) and the Council of NGOs in the Tabuk region, the initiative aims to empower the new generation of students to become the leaders and changemakers of tomorrow.

Organized for the second consecutive year, You are the Future aims to support students in the NEOM and Tabuk regions pursue their education and prepare for the new academic year by providing them with backpacks and a wide range of stationery and school supplies.

Three thousand students registered in the Tanmiah program and other NGO programs in the NEOM and Tabuk regions will benefit from the initiative, which – through its support of students enrolling in the new academic year – represents NEOM’s human-first approach, its commitment to social responsibility, and its mission to accelerate human progress on multiple fronts.

Meshari Al-Motairi, Executive Director of Government Affairs at NEOM, explained that launching the second edition of You are the Future highlights NEOM’s impactful efforts to support families across the NEOM and Tabuk communities, while also inspiring the new generation to build a more sustainable and prosperous future in NEOM. He added that more than 70 employees of NEOM and their families volunteered to support the initiative and distributed the school kits, thereby exemplifying the values of volunteering and social solidarity that NEOM aims to instill.

You are the Future is one of several initiatives from NEOM that aim to support local communities and students in particular by accelerating their progress towards their goals and helping them achieve their full potential. In the process, they are given the opportunity to play an integral role in developing NEOM, advancing its society, and creating its future. Moreover, 200 students have been enrolled in NEOM’s fourth scholarship program in August this year, while 460 individuals have completed its English language competence programs since the beginning of the year.

In the same context, women empowerment has been at the heart of NEOM’s social responsibility initiatives which have helped 233 ladies benefit from the micro-finance programs that were launched earlier this year in collaboration with Jana Center, the objective being to support women in the NEOM and Tabuk regions pursue their business ventures and contribute to the country’s sustainable development.

The CSR department at NEOM strives to promote a culture of volunteering by encouraging individuals to participate in its various programs and future initiatives by registering their interest via the website: https://impact.neom.com/ar or its Twitter account: @NEOM_CS.

