NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - NEOM has today announced a partnership with industry leader IMG Golf Course Services to open a groundbreaking 9-hole beachfront golf course on the luxury island, Sindalah.

IMG Golf Course Services has been appointed to provide pre-opening, marketing and management services to the Golf Club at Sindalah, which will be a year-round, exclusive venue, elevating the golfing experience in the Middle East.

The first island golf course of its kind in the GCC, Sindalah will offer an entirely unique golfing experience for all visitors, from amateurs and young players to experienced enthusiasts and golfing professionals. Designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., the 6,474-yard (5,920 meter) par 70 golf course will boast 9 holes and 18 teeing points, as well as a 280-meter driving range and golf practice suites fitted with state-of-the-art ball tracking technology and statistics feedback. The course is also set to be GEO certified, meaning it will demonstrate the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility.

The IMG Golf Course Services team will manage the onsite sports club, which will offer multiple membership options for visitors to enjoy the very best facilities, equipment and services, including a luxurious gym, Olympic-size swimming pool, an indulgent spa, and sports courts. The Sindalah Golf Academy will further complement the facilities with multiple performance studios offering the latest in custom-fitting and golf-learning technology.

Perfectly positioned as a glamorous gateway to the Red Sea, Sindalah will redefine the luxury island experience and welcome in a new dimension of exquisite, curated travel. Sindalah is one of a group of islands off the NEOM coastline and will be the Red Sea region’s first ultra-prime superyachting destination. Opening in Q1 2024, the island will be the first iteration of NEOM to be unveiled to the world and will offer a taste of NEOM’s vision that will come to life in the coming years with THE LINE, Oxagon and Trojena.

Antoni Vives, Chief Urban Development and Islands Officer at NEOM, said: “Sindalah will be the first physical showcase of NEOM to open to the world and will become a new and exotic golfing destination like no other. We are proud to be working with IMG Golf Course Services to bring this premium course from the mind of Robert Trent Jones Jr to reality at Sindalah.”

Russell Hannah, Vice President, IMG Golf Course Services, commented: “We are delighted to partner with NEOM and Sindalah Island and welcome them proudly to our growing portfolio of world-class clubs and resorts across the globe. Their vision for this stunning new destination makes it exactly the sort of project which will benefit from IMG’s international experience and resources. We have great expectations for Sindalah Island Golf Club and are looking forward to helping to deliver on NEOM’s vision for what will be one of the most picturesque courses in the region.”

In addition to the golf course, Sindalah will offer exquisite dining experiences with restaurants boasting global Michelin-starred chefs, an innovative and experiential retail offering, and an ultra-prime marina with 86 berths for yachts up to 50 meters and additional serviced offshore buoys for superyachts up to 180 meters.

Sindalah will also be home to a beach club hosted by top global entertainment icons, a Marine Activities Centre facilitating adventures above and below the sea and three luxury hotels, including a Four Seasons Resort and Saudi Arabia’s first Marriott International Autograph Collection Hotels property. The island is being developed sustainably, with its design helmed by Italy’s Luca Dini Design & Architecture and inspired by the coral reefs and waterscapes of the surrounding Red Sea.

IMG Golf Course Services is a global leader in the design, development, marketing and management of world class golf courses. For more than 30 years, the group has set the standard for excellence in golf course design and golf club management. IMG’s Golf Course Services team currently provides a diverse range of management and marketing services to more than 25 award-winning clubs and resorts.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation. NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity. For further information email media@neom.com or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world’s greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

