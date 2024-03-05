NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: NEOM, the sustainable development taking shape in the northwest of the Kingdom, has announced that it has been appointed as principal partner of Rajasthan Royals, one of India's premier T20 cricket league teams.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rajasthan Royals will sport NEOM's corporate brand logo on the chest of all official team clothing during India's premier T20 cricket league in 2024 and 2025, thereby imprinting further awareness of NEOM on a wide global audience. The partnership builds on the success of a 2023 pilot program, with this year’s initiative marking another step forward in NEOM’s commitment to nurturing a physically active and healthy society.

Its work with both Rajasthan Royals and the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation will enable NEOM to provide cricket opportunities for men and women, nurturing young Saudi talent to excel in the sport. NEOM’s commitment to establishing a foundation for the cricket ecosystem, along with its ongoing improvements to its cricket facilities, aligns with national-level efforts for the growth of the sport within the Kingdom.

HRH Prince Saud bin Mishal Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, said: “We are thrilled to see the formalization of NEOM’s cricket partnership with Rajasthan Royals, which holds great promise for the growth of the sport across Saudi Arabia. It’s important that we continue to develop a vibrant cricket community that can be enjoyed by all.”

Jan Paterson, Managing Director of NEOM Sport, said: “Following a successful pilot program last year, we are excited to take our partnership with the Royals to the next level as a principal partner and continue growing cricket as a tool for social growth. Working with the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation and Rajasthan Royals will enable us to provide cricket for men, women, girls and boys alike, across NEOM. This will pave the way for development at an individual level and contribute to the growth of the sport across the Kingdom, while amplifying the NEOM brand globally.”

Manoj Badale, Lead Owner of Rajasthan Royals, said: "We are delighted to welcome NEOM on board as our Principal Partner. This landmark deal, emblematic of our global reach, national appeal as a franchise and cricketing expertise, signifies a shared commitment towards creating a positive societal impact. Over the past year, our collaboration has not only elevated cricket within NEOM through the strategic implementation of our workforce cricket program but has also contributed significantly to their mission of fostering a physically active and inclusive society. We are excited to be the flag bearers of cricket in NEOM, with the potential to contribute to the overall growth of the sport across the Kingdom, which is being driven by the Saudi Arabian Government and the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation. This partnership also provides us with the opportunity to work as a conduit for fostering connections between NEOM and our passionate Indian supporters."

Sport is cited as essential to the enrichment of lives at NEOM, with the partnership with Rajasthan Royals aiming to support the development of sports leaders by leveraging knowledge transfer opportunities, including cricket leadership training and an accredited program for developing coaches within the NEOM workforce. The partnership highlights NEOM’s aspiration to become a global hub for sport by partnering with renowned sports brands, championing livability for its residents, and contributing to NEOM’s dynamic economy.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate, and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information email media@neom.com or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.

About Saudi Cricket Federation

The Saudi Cricket Federation is a Saudi sports federation responsible for the sport of cricket and is concerned with the promotion and development of cricket in Saudi Arabia. It was founded in 2020 as the "Saudi Cricket Federation" under the auspices of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the Ministry of Sports.

HRH Prince Saud bin Mishaal Al Saud was appointed as the first Chairman of the Board of Directors. SACF is a member of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

About Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals were the champions of the inaugural 2008 season and are one of the 10 teams competing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise completed a major shareholding restructure in 2021, with Emerging Media having the majority ownership of the franchise with support from new co-investor RedBird Capital Partners.



For more information, please log on to www.rajasthanroyals.com/

