Ecosystem will include industry engagement via NEOM’s highly trained and skilled workforce, along with access to state-of-the-art research and an innovation infrastructure

Curricula will focus on developing skillsets and knowledge for the workforce of the future

NEOM: – NEOM, the sustainable development taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia, has announced its plan to establish a world-class Education, Research, and Innovation (ERI) sector. The update follows last year’s appointment of Andreas Cangellaris as the Founding President of NEOM U – NEOM’s flagship university.

NEOM’s ERI is made up of four interconnected pillars: NEOM U; the Education, Research, and Innovation Foundation; the Talent Academy; and early childhood to 12th-grade education. The sector will enable access to a world-class education, research, and innovation ecosystem, no matter what stage of life the learner is at. For example, NEOM’s Talent Academy will support ongoing professional development by providing upskilling and career-long learning opportunities designed in collaboration with NEOM’s array of sectors.

NEOM’s academic programs and research and innovation activities will focus on societal challenges, built on the strategic priorities of NEOM, to drive strong engagement with global partners across new and varied industries. The ERI Foundation’s Applied Research Institute (ARI) program, initiated via the new NEOM Green Hydrogen and e-Fuels ARI and the NEOM-KAUST Ocean Science and Solutions ARI, is a key first element of this action.

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, Chief Executive Officer of NEOM said: “Education is the fundamental foundation of every society. It is only right that a community such as NEOM, which is envisioning nothing less than a new future for the world, has in place an education system fit to meet the needs of tomorrow. The establishment of the new ERI sector at NEOM is a crucial step forward in helping us meet our goals, the goals of Vision 2030, and the global challenges of the coming years.”

Andreas Cangellaris, Founding President of NEOM U stated: “Education is the cornerstone of progress. In support of NEOM’s vision, we are currently building cutting-edge facilities, academic programs, and research initiatives to help achieve our goals. NEOM’s distinct role allows it to embrace the latest educational theories and technological innovations to shape the future of learning. We look forward to working with leaders across industries on designing this interconnected hub on an intellectual foundation of critical thinking, in turn driving progress on a global scale.”

The curricula deployed across NEOM’s ERI pillars will inspire a digitally fluent workforce, equipping students with real-life skill sets and critical thinking capabilities. Next-generation technology, inquiry and experiential-based learning, and digital tools such as VR simulation training, will be integrated across all age groups and education provisions. Leveraging NEOM's unique “living laboratory” environment, NEOM U graduates will develop the skills to design innovative solutions through experiential learning.

Students will be able to access the Talent Academy’s online programs from 2024, while NEOM U plans to offer classes online as early as 2025.

