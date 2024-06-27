Abu Dhabi : In a significant move towards enhancing Arabic scientific content, NEMA Education, a leading educational platform in the United Arab Emirates, covering the sectors of higher education, vocational training, and institutional training, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Majarra, the leading digital content provider in the MENA region. The collaboration extends to major educational institutions such as Abu Dhabi University, Liwa College, Knowledge Group, and Al Khawarizmi Training Solutions, which collectively have an enrollment of over 8,000 students. The agreement signing ceremony was attended by H.E Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of NEMA Education, and Mr. Abdulsalam Haykal, Chairman of Majarra.

This agreement aims to publish local academic research in Arabic, focusing on important areas such as management, business, technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, space sciences, and other emerging fields. Majarra will collaborate with NEMA Education to present the valuable research conducted by NEMA Education in a modern and accessible manner to make it available to a broader audience of readers and researchers.

Commenting on this partnership, H.E Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Aldhaheri stated: “We are proud of this partnership with Majarra and consider it a step towards strengthening NEMA Education’s position as a beacon of science and knowledge. We look forward to benefiting from Majarra’s extensive experience in the field of Arabic digital content to deliver our research and studies to a wider audience. This will not only benefit the public but also opens doors for cooperation with researchers, academics, and universities and other educational institutions, both within the country and abroad.”

On his part, Abdulsalam Haykal commented: “We are pleased to cooperate with a leading educational platform such as NEMA Education to publish research that is of relevance and importance to our country and societies, in addition to other important institutions affiliated with NEMA Education. This partnership embodies Majarra’s commitment to making knowledge tools available in Arabic and providing young people with the necessary skills to own their future. We will continue to harness our expertise and resources to publish the best Arabic content on the Internet in various fields.”

This agreement is set to play a significant role in bridging the substantial gap in scientific Arabic digital content. By making research conducted in the region more accessible, it will provide a foundation for further research and development. Moreover, it will contribute to the practical application of academic research, fostering innovation and nurturing a culture of scientific inquiry in the region.

About NEMA Education:

NEMA Education is a leading private education platform in the UAE, spanning higher education, vocational and corporate training sectors. The holding has more than 8,000 students enrolled in its higher education entities includes Abu Dhabi University, Liwa College, Knowledge Group, and Al Khawarizmi Training Solutions. It offers corporate talent upskilling and reskilling services to local and international governments, businesses, and clients.