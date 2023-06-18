Based in the USA, Neighborhood Vision Partnership is an end to end business development company that helps small businesses build out a corporate infrastructure to receive institutional level capital Investment.

The startup is founded by Jonathan Harmon and Clifford Blanfort and is currently raising $400M with the help of the Raise Capital program.

The program is helping entrepreneurs and business owners raise capital for their businesses, projects, and startups. The program provides a dedicated team that will be working with the startup’s team on perfecting the pitching process, approaching and matching with investors using an AI system, negotiation and closing deals with the funding sources.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, "What we aim at is to help get rid of the funding crisis that is stopping many startups around the world from reaching their potential. We are glad to be joined by the team at Neighborhood Vision Partnership."

