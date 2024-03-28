Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) – The eagerly awaited debut of Neera, the exclusive homegrown private members' club, has made a lasting impression on Dubai's social scene. Conveniently located in the prestigious Al Habtoor City, the stunning establishment boasts endless facilities for its members, including two outdoor terraces, a shisha lounge, a cigar lounge, multi-functional meeting, event space, and six alluring dining outlets, each offering a unique experience and offering. With an enticing selection of high-end restaurants curated by world-renowned chefs and a tantalising offering of top-shelf spirits crafted by some of the world's preeminent producers, Neera’s dining outlets cater to the premium palette.

Sora

Nestled on the ground floor, Sora sets the stage for a dining experience brimming with enchantment. At the heart of this captivating ambience stands the Japanese cherry blossom, a botanical masterpiece that gracefully enhances the venue with its sophisticated and vibrant hues of pink. Located on the ground floor, diners can expect inventive Japanese gastronomy in an enchanting ambience meticulously presented through a thoughtfully curated menu. Whether indulging in classic gyoza variations or savouring sushi rolls filled with flavour, a culinary delight awaits Neera’s members. The focal point lies in the freshest cuts of fish, showcased in the restaurant's delectable sashimi and nigiri selections, complemented by main dishes such as miso black cod and robata lobster. Furthermore, guests are invited to explore an array of rice, noodles, and donburi options.

La Selva

Seamlessly blending the allure of the rainforest with the sophisticated ambience of Neera, La Selva, situated on the first floor, showcases the finest flavours from South America. Guests are expected to experience a range of tastes, from the fiery spices of Argentina to the subtle and refined flavours. Guests can relish appetisers such as oysters and bone marrow or the perfectly smoked hand-cut beef tartare before diving deep into the main course offerings, which include the tantalising tierra del fuego and lubina chilena. Members can cap off their evening with the bolode rolo, with its layers of rum sponge, guava, berry coulis, and acai ice cream, or the sorbete hechosen casa, infused with malbec, marzipan, and citrus mezcal.

Orinoco

Orinoco, perched on the first floor of the private members club, mirrors the ocean with soothing blue hues and inspired decor, captivating guests with the essence of the sea. Skilled chefs artfully transform ingredients into ocean-inspired masterpieces, offering a selection of seafood delicacies, from exotic sea urchins to the prized bluefin tuna, alongside premium caviar brands. Guests can dive into main courses like cedar plank salmon and mullet wax salt crusted. For those wanting the freshest catch of the day, the restaurant has fresh seafood cooked to their liking. The lounge and bar area provide the perfect relaxing setting, while the intimate private dining room is reserved for larger groups.

Olivial

Elevate evenings and enjoy the chic atmosphere at Olivial rooftop terrace with tipples and panoramic views. Guests can enjoy the rich aromas of traditional Lebanese cuisine seamlessly fused with international Arabic flavours, paying homage to the rich heritage of the Arab world. From the cold mezze selection, guests can savour the beetroot moutabel with smoked eggplant, beetroot with tahini, and variations of hummus such as pistachio and basil, pumpkin and feta, garlic, and peas. Complementing the meal are salads such as fattouch and tabbouleh. The hot mezze assortment offers a variety of options like cheese rakakat, fried calamari, beef kofta sliders, and arayes. To conclude the dining experience, guests can enjoy an assortment of desserts, including umm ali, mahalabia, date mousse, and fruit platter.

The Peacock Lounge

Boasting moody and warm tones, The Peacock Lounge is a meticulously crafted discreet haven that provides a retreat for individuals who appreciate life's finer pleasures in an exclusive space on the ground floor of the private members club. Members can effortlessly elevate their experience by enjoying specially selected cigars thoughtfully curated by one of the world's foremost cigar sommeliers with a range of handcrafted cocktails and curated whiskies. The menu has an impressive list of canapés with choices such as oysters, shrimp ceviche, baked camembert cheese, wild mushroom arancini, truffle beef sliders, and more. For those considering something lighter, a cheese platter and fruit platter are available. If guests are in the mood for something sweet, their vanilla New York cheesecake or their smoked gianduja mousse will surely satisfy their appetites.

Belgravia

Members can escape the day's demands and unwind in an atmosphere dedicated to the art of tea, complemented by artisanal pastries. Upon arrival on the first floor, members are immediately immersed in Belgravia’s vibrant, dream-like setting and décor – blending pastel pink walls and hues of powder blue and white in its furniture – all of which come together to create a serene, picturesque venue for Instagrammable afternoon tea moments. Members can enjoy a delicious range of pastries, including sticky toffee pudding, éclair, and apple strudel, among

other options. An incredible selection of cakes is also available, including decadent dark chocolate cake, carrot and saffron cake, and pistachio baklava cake. For those with a penchant for savoury delight, the high tea menu provides a range of dishes from eggs benedict and house-smoked salmon benedict to avocado toast and crêpes suzette.

Members will gain access to premium services in Dubai, such as exclusive networking opportunities, wellness experiences, vibrant nightlife, cultural adventures, and luxurious F&B ranges. The international reciprocal clubs' program ensures VIP treatment at esteemed clubs and top destinations globally by elevating social calendars with coveted invitations to curated events, from cultural and sporting occasions to entrepreneurial gatherings.

For a bespoke experience and top-tier service, consider joining one of Dubai's elite members-only spaces. For more information, visit www.neeradubai.com.