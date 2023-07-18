The Professional Communications Corporation "Nedaa," the Dubai Government security networks provider, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Watani Al Emarat Foundation to explore ways of collaboration in areas of shared interest, particularly with regard to fostering national identity, community service and national belonging. H.E. Mansoor Bu Osaiba, CEO of "Nedaa" and H.E. Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in the presence of representatives from both sides.

The MoU aims to advance shared objectives and fortify cooperation between both parties, particularly about fostering and promoting an innovative and creative work culture. It also stipulates a framework for cooperation between the two parties, including exchanging knowledge, expertise, and practical experiences at all levels, simplification of joint work processes, regular meetings to discuss best practises and the creation and distribution of surveys and public opinion polls to assess various methods used in humanitarian and development work. Additionally, the MoU entails enhancing and creating joint processes and procedures for services provided to the community, utilising expertise and technical capabilities to support ongoing development efforts, looking into opportunities to support and finance institutional development activities, exchanging media support, benefitting from electronic databases, promoting joint activities, and holding seminars, meetings, workshops and awareness- and education-raising initiatives.

Additionally, both parties agreed to host at least one annual event or joint activity, with "Nedaa" providing sponsorship by providing wireless communication devices using "TETRA" technology and various other communication services that guarantee sufficient coverage for conducting communications in accordance with the highest standards of security and reliability.

H.E. Bu Osaiba said: “With the aim of fostering cooperation and achieving our objective of creating a cohesive and interconnected community, as well as enhancing sense of national identity and the values that define Emirati society, we constantly seek to sign agreements and memorandums of understanding with various entities in the UAE. To ensure safe, reliable, fast and flexible coverage for communications and to improve the communication process among the stakeholders, we will be eager to put the terms of this MoU into practise in order to achieve the desired goals, particularly with regard to supporting joint events and activities with the most recent communication technologies operating on the 4G call network and wireless communication devices that operate on the "Tetra" system.”

H.E. Al Falasi emphasised the vital relevance of these alliances as they strengthen institutional work and improve integration in fostering community culture, national culture, and community service. Al Falasi stated that the MoU signed with "Nedaa," the industry leader in secure wireless communication services, is significant as it is a response to the foundation's vision for institutionalising national and community work and expanding institutional partnerships between UAE-based professional institutions in order to share experiences and knowledge that support their long-term plans.

H.E. Al Falasi added: “The MoU reflects the strong relationship between institutional goal and community service by developing means of joint action, especially in the field of reliable communications, which enhance creative interaction between community institutions to strengthen the UAE national identity and the system of community values. It furthermore to enhancing experiences, knowledge, and capabilities that highlight skills, innovation, and creativity, in a world where communication has become a fundamental pillar for the future civilization.”

