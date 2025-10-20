Dubai, UAE: Building on its announcement to list on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), Dubizzle Group, the MENA region’s number one digital classifieds marketplace, highlights robust growth, solid profitability, and market leadership in the UAE, its largest and core market.

Through its flagship platforms dubizzle and Bayut, Dubizzle Group is a distinct number one in an attractive two-player UAE real estate classifieds market and the clear leader in UAE autos classifieds. Together, the platforms are deeply embedded in the daily lives of people in the UAE, connecting millions of users with property agencies, developers, and car dealerships through a powerful digital ecosystem that drives value for consumers and businesses alike.

The UAE is the Group’s core market and generated US$105 million adjusted revenue in H1 2025, accounting for 89% of Dubizzle Group’s adjusted revenue, underpinned by strong recurring revenue from agencies and dealerships. The UAE segment delivered US$48 million adjusted EBITDA in H1 2025 (46% adjusted EBITDA margin), up from US$25 million in H1 2024 (31% EBITDA Margin) and US$43 million adjusted net profit in H1 2025 (41% adjusted net profit margin), up from US$21 million in H1 2024 (26% adjusted net profit margin), reflecting disciplined cost management, scalable infrastructure, and underpinned by strong adjusted free cash flow conversion of 85% in H1 2025 - fundamentals of a leading online classifieds business.

Commenting further on the company’s strength, Imran Ali Khan, CEO of Dubizzle Group said; “Our UAE business continues to generate exceptional profitability, with nearly 50 per cent profit margins and 85 per cent cash flow conversion. Being an asset-light company, growth now trickles down into solid EBITDA.”

Prosus N.V. (“Prosus”), the Company’s largest shareholder, has reaffirmed its long-term support with a US$100 million investment in the IPO, underscoring its confidence in Dubizzle Group’s growth and leadership in the UAE and the wider region.

Dubizzle Group’s listing on the Dubai Financial Market is expected to take place on 6th November 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

For more information on the Dubizzle Group Offering, please see: http://ipo.dubizzlegroup.com/

About Dubizzle Group

Dubizzle Group is the leading digital classifieds marketplace in the MENA region and a household name in the UAE. The Group connects individual and business sellers with prospective buyers across several verticals, particularly real estate and automotive, through its powerful digital ecosystem. At the centre of this ecosystem are its two flagship platforms: dubizzle, a broad horizontal platform spanning real estate, autos, and general classifieds, and Bayut, a dedicated real estate vertical platform. Dubizzle Group holds leading positions in its core UAE market, accounting for the majority of revenues, and also operates high-growth businesses in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and other GCC countries. Together, dubizzle and Bayut attract millions of users every month, underpinned by strong brand awareness, high audience engagement, and deep relationships with real estate agencies and automotive dealers.

Key Financial Highlights[1]

USD Year to 31 December Six months ended 30 June 2022 2023 2024 2024 2025

Group Adjusted Revenue US$104M US$137M US$183M US$85M US$117M

UAE Segment Adjusted Revenue US$96M US$129M US$169M US$79M US$105M UAE Segment Adjusted EBITDA US$25M US$34M US$57M US$25M US$48M UAE Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25% 26% 34% 31% 46% UAE Segment Adjusted Net Profit US$21M US$30M US$51M US$21M US$43M UAE Segment Adjusted Net Profit Margin 22% 23% 30% 26% 41% UAE Segment Adjusted Free Cash Flow US$18M US$36M US$56M US$21M US$41M UAE Segment Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion 73% 106% 97% 86% 85%

[1] The figures for H1 2025 and H1 2024 are extracted from the Interim Financial Statements, FY 2024 and FY 2023 from the FY 2024 Financial Statements, and FY 2022 from the Group’s management accounts.