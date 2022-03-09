Expert-led session titled ‘Potential of high temporal resolution synthetic aperture radar images for mapping rainfall extent in hyper-arid region’

Abu Dhabi-UAE: As part of its ‘Rain Enhancement Hub’ webinar series, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), through the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, hosted a virtual session titled ‘Potential of high temporal resolution synthetic aperture radar images for mapping rainfall extent in hyper-arid region’.

Webcast live on the program's official social media channels, the webinar examined the potential of ground weather radar data integration with satellite observations to accurately map the spatial coverage of rainfall by measuring the changes in soil moisture content in soil.

Led by Dr. Prashanth Marpu, Director of Space Program, G42 and Dr. Markus Mueller, Lead Data Scientist, Bayanat for Mapping and Surveying Services, the session explained how the data collected from ground-based radars and satellites can help better monitor soil moisture changes as the rainfall in the UAE occurs in a dry environment. Such technologies enable the UAE’s pioneering rain enhancement research program to carry out cutting-edge research initiatives to increase precipitation.

Commenting on the session, His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), said: “This webinar series serves as an ideal platform for experts and specialists to examine the latest scientific developments and research efforts in rain enhancement, which has proven to be an effective approach to enable communities across the globe to tackle water security challenges.”

Al Mandous added, "At NCM, our aim is to achieve global leadership in this important scientific domain. The groundbreaking research efforts undertaken by the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science supports the country’s proactive approach to ensure sustainable water resources and an improved quality of life for communities.”

For her part, Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), said: "In hosting ‘Rain Enhancement Hub’ webinar series, we aim to demonstrate how technology can be harnessed to enhance cloud seeding operations and support global water security. This allows us to ensure that our research outcomes are well-aligned with the latest trends in rain enhancement science through working closely with top experts and specialists from prominent international institutions. Such efforts will result in enhancing the efficiency of cloud seeding operations not only in the UAE, but across the globe.”

NCM, through the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, hosts ‘Rain Enhancement Hub’ series to provide the research community with an interactive virtual platform to discuss the latest issues in rain enhancement and weather modification. Drawing the participation of international experts, scientists and researchers, these sessions include interactive presentations, facilitate knowledge sharing and provide the general public with valuable insight into the crucial role of rain enhancement and weather modification technologies in achieving global water security.