Muscat – National Bank of Oman (NBO) continues its Rawabit Program, a thorough series of interactive workshops focusing on reinforcing the bank’s values to deliver superior services. Launched in 2022, the Rawabit Program focuses on how NBO employees interact with the bank’s values and shape the workplace culture by promoting teamwork and collaboration, embracing change and engaging effectively. The program also aims to promote professional conduct in the workplace, integrate the Bank's values into day-to-day operations, and create linkages between employees from different regions.

NBO strives to connect, build and grow with its customers, and for 50 years the bank has built strong bonds with customers by delivering more intuitive and seamless banking . Enhancing the capabilities and effective deployment of NBO’s people through empowering career development programs have been identified as key to achieving and delivering the bank’s strategic and business objectives. The bank will continue to equip its employees with the skills required to better serve its customers.

