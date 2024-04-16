Muscat — In a groundbreaking move towards digitisation of products and services, National Bank of Oman (NBO) has revolutionised the process of applying for a Digital Credit Card, making it easier and simpler than ever before emphasising customer convenience and trust. Through the NBO Mobile Banking app, both NBO and non-NBO customers can effortlessly apply for their Digital Credit Card against deposits from 10 April 2024. This innovative service aligns with Oman Vision 2040 and NBO’s strategic objective of digitisation products and services, leveraging technology to streamline financial services.

Dr Ali Salim Al Shekaili, Assistant General Manager - Head of Digital and e-Channels at NBO, said: “At National Bank of Oman, we prioritise customer satisfaction. We are proud to be the first bank in the country to introduce Digital Credit Cards for both NBO and non-NBO customers. With the introduction of our new Digital Credit Card application service, we are empowering our customers with unparalleled convenience and efficiency. This milestone underscores our commitment to innovation and exceptional service. By offering a smooth and efficient process, we are not only advancing the nation's vision of digital transformation but also ensuring that our customers enjoy a hassle-free experience in managing their financial needs.”

The product is available for both NBO and non-NBO customers, customers can easily apply for a Digital Credit Card against deposits directly through the NBO app. The whole process is designed to be simple and efficient. Customers need only to fulfil the KYC requirements and meet the eligibility criteria for an NBO Credit Card. By utilising digital signatures, in alignment with the Central Bank of Oman guidelines, customers will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) based on the mobile number registered in the ROP system, ensuring a smooth and secure application process. Upon successful application, customers can choose to collect their card from a selected branch or have it delivered to their preferred location. This eliminates the need for physical visits to branches, facilitating the application process for all eligible individuals.

With the introduction of a simplified Digital Credit Card application service, NBO remains at the forefront of the financial industry in Oman, driving forward the nation's vision of digital advancement with a focus on accessibility and simplicity within financial services.

