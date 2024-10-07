MUSCAT: Tailored for the youth aged 13-17, the National Bank of Oman’s (NBO) Youth Account serves as a vital tool that fosters financial responsibility and independence among Omani and expatriates. The account offers a range of tailor-made services and features designed to cater to the specific needs of young individuals including customized debit cards specifically made for each holder.

NBO believes that empowering the youth with financial literacy is the key to shape a responsible and confident generation. The benefits go beyond saving money; it is also about instilling lifelong financial skills. With the NBO App offering mobile banking access for both the account holder and their parents, families can ensure transparency and control over their teenager's finances, fostering trust and accountability.

Through the NBO App, the account holder can instantly transfer money hassle-free, without worrying about minimum balance charges. Furthermore, opening an account and downloading the NBO App instantly rewards users with free reward points. Account holders will enjoy 3 free monthly cash withdrawals from non-NBO ATMs, exclusive discounts for online shopping and easy access to various digital services, including e-commerce, and bill payments.

