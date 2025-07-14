Muscat: The National Bank of Oman (NBO) has been awarded the prestigious Gold Award in the AI-Driven Creative Excellence category at the MMA Smarties Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Awards 2025. This accolade recognises the bank’s innovative marketing campaign featuring the recently launched Abu Salim’s AI-Driven Family, the first of its kind in Oman.

Commenting on the achievement, Sherifa Ibrahim Al Maskrai, Head of Brand at NBO, said: “This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to enhancing customer experiences by embracing innovation in communication and marketing. The 'Abu Salim' family campaign demonstrates the powerful synergy between creative storytelling and advanced technology, while proudly reflecting Oman’s rich heritage and national identity. We are honoured to represent the Sultanate on this regional stage and to showcase how AI can be harnessed to connect with customers in meaningful and relevant ways.”

Competing against leading brands and organisations from across the region, NBO's campaign emerged as a top performer in its category, reinforcing the bank’s forward-thinking approach and dedication to creativity and innovation in marketing.

The MMA Smarties Awards are among the most prestigious global accolades in marketing and digital innovation, celebrating campaigns that drive significant impact and engagement.

NBO continues to lead Oman’s financial innovation journey, consistently advancing its products and services while staying closely aligned with the evolving needs and aspirations of its customers. For more information about NBO’s services and digital banking initiatives, please visit www.nbo.om or contact the NBO Call Centre at 24770000.