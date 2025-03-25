Muscat – NBO Muzn Islamic Banking has announced a waiver of the first-year annual fee for new credit card applicants. The offer, valid from March 1st to April 30th, 2025, requires applicants to activate their card and complete at least one transaction within one month of issuance to take advantage of this initiative.

Salima Obaid Al Marzoqi, Assistant General Manager & Chief Islamic Banking Officer at NBO , said, "At Muzn Islamic Banking, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide Shari’ah-compliant financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses with innovative banking experiences. This endeavour reflects our dedication to supporting our customers with flexibility and accessibility. By offering this exclusive opportunity, we encourage responsible financial management."

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance customer engagement, Muzn Islamic Banking continues to deliver forward-thinking, ethical, and Shari'ah-compliant financial services, offering a wide range of accessible and transparent banking products.

With a strong focus on customer-centricity and service excellence, Muzn Islamic Banking is committed to supporting financial well-being through tailored Islamic banking solutions that ensure customers benefit from seamless and ethical banking experiences.

For more details or to apply for a Muzn Credit Card, visit the nearest Muzn Islamic Banking branch, explore digital banking channels, call 24770001, or visit www.muzn.om.