MUSCAT – Reinforcing its commitment to deliver customer-centric solutions, NBO Muzn Islamic Banking ensures financial protection for both customers and their loved ones through the Bancatakaful products and plans offered in collaboration with Takaful Oman Insurance. These Sharia′a-compliant insurance offerings, including My Health Plus, Takaful Elite Life, and Takaful Motor, not only provide financial security but also offer additional peace of mind. The continuous efforts of NBO Muzn Islamic Banking underscore its dedication to delivering products and services that genuinely benefit customers.

Salima Al Marzooqi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer at Muzn, said: “We are committed to delivering financial solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our community. National Bank of Oman's Muzn Islamic Banking believes in empowering individuals and prioritises the overall well-being of our valued customers. Our Bancatakaful products offered in collaboration with Takaful Oman Insurance are purposefully crafted to provide a secure financial solution for the future. They provide assistance in times of necessity, alleviating stress and uncertainty. We encourage both our current and new-to-bank retail customers to seize this opportunity and gain financial safety for their dear ones."

NBO Muzn Islamic Banking’s Bancatakaful products encompass plans such as Takaful Elite Life, My Health Plus, and Takaful Motor. Takaful Elite Life, a comprehensive family takaful plan crafted to secure the financial future of families, also offers complimentary travel coverage, ensuring complete protection for international journeys. This distinctive feature enhances the overall value of the plan, offering customers not only financial well-being but also heightened security and a sense of peace concerning their travel requirements.

My Health Plus, specifically designed for females, provides a tailored solution for individuals emphasising the safety and welfare of their families. Accessible to customers aged 18 to 65, inclusive of coverage for their spouses, it ensures a seamless takaful experience. Meanwhile, the Motor Takaful plan covers the customer’s vehicle and all its passengers, ensuring the complete safety of the car.

Muzn Islamic's Bancatakaful products offer assurance to individuals and their families, guaranteeing access to the best possible treatment and care when needed the most. Moreover, Muzn Islamic simplifies the takaful enrollment process, eliminating the need for a medical examination. This user-friendly approach ensures that customers can secure coverage effortlessly.

For detailed information on Muzn Islamic's Bancatakaful plans and products, visit Insurance (muzn.om) or contact our dedicated customer service team at 24770000.