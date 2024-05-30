Muscat: The National Bank of Oman (NBO) launched the trial version of its Eid note dispensing machine. His Excellency Taher bin Salem Al Amri, Executive President of the Central Bank of Oman, unveiled the machine in the presence of Abdullah Zahran Al Hinai, Chief Executive Officer of NBO, at the bank's booth in COMEX 2024 at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC). This initiative reflects NBO’s commitment to enhancing its customers' experience by providing innovative services that facilitate their banking transactions. Through this innovative machine, the bank's customers can seamlessly obtain their Eid notes.

Moreover, marking a significant step forward in encouraging innovation and collaboration in the financial sector, NBO signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) at COMEX 2024. The MoU signing ceremony, featuring prominent entities including Vodafone Oman, Zumr, and Al Jabr, led by NBO Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Zahran Al Hinai, highlights NBO’s commitment to delivering exceptional banking services.

NBO reached an agreement with Vodafone Oman to streamline electronic payments for Vodafone's customers, vendors, staff, and beneficiaries both locally and globally. This partnership enhances NBO’s B2B services to provide efficient and secure payment solutions, ensuring effortless transactions and improved financial management.

Additionally, the agreement with Zumr aims to collaborate in providing banking services to enhance financial inclusion for various segments of society. This partnership represents a significant step in NBO’s efforts to enhance the digital banking experience for its corporate customers. These advanced technologies are secure and scalable, enabling real-time data exchange and transaction processing.

Moreover, NBO signed an MoU with Al Jabr, marking the launch of the ‘NBO Fintech Accelerator’. This initiative is designed to nurture startups and build sustainable business growth in Oman. It aims to inspire and support the nation's youth, transforming new business ideas into successful enterprises with robust strategies, essential resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

These strategic partnerships underscore NBO's unwavering commitment to fostering innovation, enhancing digital capabilities, and supporting economic development in Oman. By collaborating with leading companies like Vodafone Oman, Zumr, and Al Jabr, NBO is not only advancing its service offerings but also contributing to a more integrated and dynamic financial ecosystem. The initiatives launched at COMEX 2024 represent a significant step toward a more connected and future-ready banking experience, reflecting NBO’s vision of leading the way in financial innovation and excellence.

NBO invites all visitors to join them at COMEX 2024 to explore the future of banking and experience the transformative power of digital technologies firsthand. More information on NBO digital banking services is accessible at www.nbo.om, directly through the NBO Call Centre at 24770000, or via the user-friendly NBO app.