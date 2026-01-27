Muscat: As part of its ongoing commitment to digital innovation, the National Bank of Oman (NBO) has introduced motor insurance services on the NBO app. Customers across Oman can now apply for, renew and manage their motor insurance policies directly through the app, offering convenience, accessibility and control.

The app enables users to access real-time insurance quotes, complete secure payments and view or download their policy documents instantly. The platform also provides timely alerts through in-app notifications and SMS, reminding customers about upcoming renewals and policy expirations.

Dr Ali Salim Al Shekaili, Assistant General Manager &Head of Digital and E-Channels at NBO, said, "We consider digital transformation not as a collection of features, but as a shift in how banking supports people’s everyday lives. By embedding essential services like motor insurance into the NBO app, we are creating a platform that anticipates customer needs, simplifies decision-making and redefines convenience in financial services."

Customers can choose between Comprehensive or Third-Party Insurance, each offering a tailored set of benefits. Comprehensive coverage includes protection for both third-party and own vehicles, medical expenses, UAE extension, roadside assistance etc. Third Party Insurance covers third-party damage, medical expenses, UAE extension, roadside assistance. Vehicles over ten years old are eligible for Third Party Insurance only.

Motor insurance can now be managed entirely online, eliminating the need to visit a branch or insurance office. The process is fully digital, transparent and paperless, available 24/7 through the NBO app.

This feature reinforces NBO’s commitment to offering digital-first solutions that reflect the needs of today’s customers and expand the app’s role as a comprehensive platform for financial and lifestyle services.

For more information, visit www.nbo.om, call 24 770 000 or download the NBO app.