MUSCAT — The National Bank of Oman (NBO), in collaboration with Shell Oman, has launched a promotional campaign targeting its retail Visa Credit Card holders, allowing them to earn 20% cashback as Rewards Points on their first fuel purchase at Shell Service Stations across the Sultanate.

The campaign promotes the use of existing credit cards by offering tangible rewards for routine purchases. The first 3,000 customers will qualify for this exclusive offer, creating a limited-time opportunity to maximize savings on essential fuel purchases

Commenting on this launch, Maha Saud Al Raisi, Assistant General Manager & Head of Products at NBO, said: " Our partnership with Shell Oman allows us to generate greater values to our customers by rewarding them for their everyday fuel expenses. The campaign also aims to sustain greater use of NBO credit cards, showcasing the benefits of banking with us and our commitment to provide premium service."

From his end, Suresh Nair, General Manager, Mobility, Shell Oman, said: "At Shell, we make it our priority to make a difference to our customer’s mobility needs. With this partnership campaign with NBO, we hope to make every visit to Shell more rewarding for our customers. Our collaboration reflects our continued commitment to enhance the customer experience to go on their life journeys with a smile on their face."

Upon making a single transaction at Shell Service Station’s POS machines using their retail Visa Credit Card during the campaign period, the 20% cashback, capped at RO 3 per customer, will be credited as reward points within 30 days of the campaign's conclusion. This offer is available to customers and NBO staff, reinforcing the bank's commitment to providing value to all cardholders.

This promotion is part of NBO’s ongoing efforts to enhance customer satisfaction by offering meaningful incentives. The rewards will help customers save on fuel expenses and demonstrate NBO's dedication to delivering customer-focused financial solutions.

For more details on this campaign, please visit www.nbo.om or contact the NBO Call Centre at 24770000.