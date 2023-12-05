Muscat: In its commitment to elevate the overall customer experience, the National Bank of Oman (NBO) is delighted to announce the official opening of its new branch in the wilayat of Quriyat. The opening ceremony, held under the patronage of Abdullah Zahran Al Hinai, Chief Executive Officer of NBO, witnessed the presence of esteemed clients and NBO senior management. This expansion reflects NBO's dedication to exceptional service and community engagement strategically meeting evolving customer needs.



Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Atiq, General Manager and Chief Retail and Digital Banking Officer at National Bank of Oman said: “The upgrade and modernisation of our branch networks exemplifies our dedication to providing seamless and convenient services for our customers across Oman. This newly inaugurated branch is just one among several that we plan to upgrade in the upcoming period, reflecting our customer centric approach. In alignment with our commitment to prioritise customer service, we continuously explore new ways to enhance their banking experience through advanced solutions. This new branch solidifies that commitment, offering a digital banking experience tailored to meet the diverse needs of our customers.



It underscores our commitment to digital presence and financial inclusion in Oman, aligning with national efforts for digital transformation.”



Prioritising convenience and accessibility, the new branch introduces a digital corner operating 24/7. The digital corner offers a variety of services such as a multi-purpose service kiosk that meets the different needs of customers, such as opening accounts, issuing debit cards, renewing and replacing cards, cash and check deposit transactions, cash withdrawals, bill payments, and other services in addition to an ATM and a CDM.



Additionally, the branch will also feature a dedicated Sadara Centre, an exclusive service crafted for our Priority Banking customers. This dedicated area will offer personalised assistance and a host of premium banking services, ensuring an pioneering banking experience for our valued customers. With its contemporary design and strategic location in the heart of the city, the new branch ensures easy accessibility and ample parking space enhancing the overall experience for both customers and visitors.



It is noteworthy that NBO offers a diverse range of digital banking solutions and services for both its corporate and retail customers, including NBO App and Corporare Internet Banking (CIB) platform. The Bank is steadfastly committed to continually improving its digital platforms, staying attuned to the evolving needs of its customers.



For more information about NBO’s extensive branch network and products, please access the website at www.nbo.om or contact the Call Centre at 24770000.

